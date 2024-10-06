Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes won one of the craziest games The Dripping Pan has seen in some time as they overcame a second-half Bracknell Town fightback to win 6-3 in the FA Trophy Third Qualifying Round.

Craig Nelson’s side were in complete control from the moment they took a fourth-minute lead against the Berkshire-based visitors, but after reaching a 5-0 lead shortly after half-time, their win almost disappeared in front of their eyes.

Bracknell came back with three goals as Lewes were reduced to ten men, but when the visitors also lost a man, the comeback ended and Lewes capped victory in style.

It was the Rooks’ highest scoring game in the FA Trophy since an 8-5 loss to Weymouth Town in the 2003/04 season, and confirms their place in the First Round draw, which takes place on Monday.

Shae Hutchinson scored four for Lewes v Bracknell | Picture: James Boyes

Having made six changes from their midweek Sussex Senior Cup win over Three Bridges, Lewes reverted back to a similar starting XI that went down to a 5-0 defeat at Potters Bar Town the previous week. Jerry Peumo and Shae Hutchinson, who came in for Ben Mundele and Josh Williams, were the only changes from that game.

Lewes needed no reminding of the importance of this game, and came out of the blocks in red-hot style.

With just three minutes and three second passed, they got the scoring going with a beautiful breakaway goal.

Shae Hutchinson was found in space on the right of the box and swept an excellent low finish across Michael Eacott, dampening the visitors’ moods immediately.

The next ten minutes saw countless chances exchanged, with possession moving around at the pace of a basketball game and Lewes relying on some fine last-ditch defending from Jack Enkh and Ethan Kaiser to stamp out danger in the penalty area.

At the other end, Marcus Sablier struck just wide when free in the box as the ball was pinged around with perfect precision by Lewes.

In two stellar minutes after these chances, too, Lewes breezed through their visitors to quickly take full control of the game.

In the 16th minute, Sablier did well to break through a tackle in midfield and find Hutchinson free in the middle, one-on-one with Eacott, for a finish into the bottom right corner.

Less than 120 seconds later, Lewes repeated the trick by winning possession in midfield, breaking quickly down the left with Danny Bassett, who swept the ball ruthlessly to Hutchinson for a third finish from the ex-Norwich City academy player.

Though his first goal initially went down as an own goal, in most fans’ minds, Hutchinson could claim his hat-trick and before the 20th minute of the game, Lewes were in dreamland.

Bracknell were understandably taken aback by the early assault, but with a refusal to change tack at the back, almost conceded another as Sablier again drove an effort just wide.

A fourth goal would come in the 34th minute, however, as workhorse Matty Warren got his moment of glory with a neat bit of footwork and tidy finish from the right of the box that owed more to prcision than power.

Mercifully for Bracknell, that is where the first-half punishment would end.

However, Lewes lost none of their hunger during half-time, and returned with a renewed appetite for goals.

In the 49th minute, Hutchinson had his fourth goal, with a close range finish past Eacott to put the cherry on an outstanding attacking display.

The blots in Lewes’ copybook first came in the 51st minute, however, when Kaiser took down a Bracknell forward in the box.

This gave striker Sam Ashton his first chance in front of goal all afternoon, and he made no mistake, firing impressively into the top right corner to make it 5-1.

The drama would only rachet up from there, though.

On the hour mark, Bracknell got a second goal back as a scramble in the box saw the ball fall to Ashton, who smashed it through several defensive bodies and reduced the deficit again at 5-2.

In the 66th minute, Jerry Puemo was then sent off for Lewes after being ruled to foul Ashton 20 yards from goal, and Joe Dandy took full advantage of the free-kick by smashing it past Bull into the bottom right corner.

At 5-3, the game was back in the balance, with Lewes tasked to survive the remaining 25 minutes.

Bracknell were yet to force home any numerical advantage, however, by the time they were reduced to ten men themselves, with centre-back Danny Hamson shown a second yellow in the 78th minute when he bodychecked Hutchinson.

Whilst the Rooks wound down the clock with substitutions and attacking hold-up play, the closing stages were back in their favour.

Lewes almost finished things off with counter-attack that ended with Bassett having an effort charged down and saved by Eacott, but the action was not done there.

On the stroke of the 90th minute, a final goal was scored as Lewes subtitutues Josh Williams and Tolu Ladapo combined; the former winning a by-line battle and squirting the ball to Ladapo, who chose his spot past Eacott.

With Lewes finally securing safe passage to the First Round, attentions could turn to their next engagement.

The fixture list does not relent as the Rooks face a top-of-the-table clash next Saturday, welcoming second-placed Billericay Town for a mouthwatering clash at The Dripping Pan. Kick-off will be 3PM.

Lewes: Bull; Warren, Kaiser, Puemo, Enkh; Muirhead (Morris, 83’), Allen (Mundele, 63’), Sablier; Allsopp (Ladapo, 76’), Hutchinson (Ghannam, 83’), Bassett (C) (Williams, 88’)

Bracknell Town: Eacott (C); Burden (Fashanu, 83’), Dobson, Hamson, Dandy; Knight, Purcell; Dotse, Herbert, George; Ashton. Unused: Cheshire, Coddington, Fubler.