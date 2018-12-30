Lewes sign former Three Bridges and Whyteleafe midfielder

Lewes manager Darren Freeman has bolstered his midfield ready for the New Year's Day derby with Burgess Hill Town.

Freeman has signed Olumide Oluwatimilehin from Three Bridges.

Oluwatimilehin is a strong, physical presence in midfield and will provide competition for places in the centre of the park.

He first caught the Rooks' boss' eye when playing for Whyteleafe against the Rooks last season, and Freeman is pleased to bring the 24-year-old to The Dripping Pan.

He told the club's website: "He's someone we've played against a few times. He caught my eye at Whyteleafe and I've inquired about him before but he wasn't available at the time. With the amount of games Hammo, Michael and Omarr have played this year, it's important we have competition for places.

"If we can get good competition in every position, so that everyone ups their game by five or ten per cent, we'll be in a good place."

Oluwatimilehin will go straight into the squad for the visit of Burgess Hill Town on New Year's Day (subject to his registration being cleared by the league), as the Rooks seek to continue their promotion push against Simon Wormull's Hillians. Kick-off is at 3pm.