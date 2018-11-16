Lewes sign Hastings United wide man on loan

Darren Freeman has added a wide man to his squad with the season-long loan of Hastings Utd's Dayshonne Golding.

Golding, 21, has been another of Freeman's long-term targets and he joins fellow new boy Kieron Pamment in the squad for tomorrow's game with Haringey Borough, with both players hoping to make their home debuts.

Freeman told the club's website: "Kieron and Dayshonne add a bit of flair and quality to our attack, and I hope the fans are looking forward to seeing both players at the Dripping Pan for tomorrow's game."

Golding has made 15 appearances for Hastings this season, scoring four goals. Pamment made his Rooks debut during the defeat to Kingstonian, but was cup-tied for last week's FA Trophy game.

In other squad news, loanee Declan Appau has returned to his parent club Woking after a month on loan at Lewes.