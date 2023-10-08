Lewes slumped to a fifth defeat of the Barclays Women’s Championship season after a late Tia Primmer goal handed Reading a 1-0 victory in Berkshire.

Scott Booth’s side have now lost five of their six league matches, scoring just a single goal, leaving them rock-bottom of the table.

They had the chances to register a first win of the season at the Select Car Leasing Stadium but were ultimately undone by Primmer’s 78th minute close-range strike.

The Rooks edged a cagey opening quarter, dominating possession without really showing any cutting edge.

Scott Booth and his team, who are still looking for their first league win | Picture: James Boyes

Sarah Brasero-Carreira, Anna Grey and Hollie Olding all looked sharp and produced some nice interplay on the edge of the Royals box but could not find a way through the hosts’ stubborn defence.

Reading grew into the contest and forced Sophie Whitehouse into a low stop but Lewes had the final chance of the half as Rhian Cleverly headed over at the far post.

They continued to press early in the second half, with Grace Garrad next to squander a headed chance before Whitehouse made a top stop to deny Lauren Wade.

With both sides chasing three points the chances kept coming at both ends, with Reading’s Freya Gregory missing a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock.

A moment of magic from substitute Sanne Troelsgaard proved the difference, as she jinxed into the box and flashed a shot across goal.

Chaos ensued and after a spill from Whitehouse, Primmer slid in to put Reading ahead.

Lewes pushed in search of an equaliser and while none was forthcoming, this was a more encouraging display ahead of a must-win trip to second-bottom Watford next weekend.