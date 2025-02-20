Lewes to face Brighton and Hove Albion in Sussex Women’s Challenge Cup final

Lewes will face Brighton & Hove Albion’s U21s in the Sussex Women’s Challenge Cup final on April 28 after beating Saltdean 2-0 in a Dripping Pan semi-final.

Late goals from Kayla Ginger and Maddie Brant sent Lewes through in a match they dominated.

It took them until the 89th minute to convert a chance despite having many opportunities throughout the game.

Ginger got the breakthrough after a corner from Paula Howells bounced around the Saltdean box before the substitute sliced her foot through the ball to make sure the chance wasn’t wasted.

Lewes celebrate one of the two late goals that clinched their semi-final win | Picture: James Boyes

To make sure of the win, Brant scored her first goal for the Rooks in the 90th minute.

Lewes were confident going into the fixture, knowing that a win would send them through to final after posting some good results recently in the league.

Nat Lawrence’s side had drawn to Ipswich Town and top-of-the-league Hashtag United in the past week and the Rooks were looking to carry this form into the cup tie.

A break in play in the 55th minute for a Saltdean injury allowed for manager Lawrence to make a couple of substitutions, taking off Skye Bacons and Eze to be replaced by Ginger and Olivia Carpenter.

The Rooks continued to dominate the second half as the Saltdean players seemed to be tiring but a goal would not come – until that late double secured a final spot.

Lewes return to National League Southern Premier action this Sunday, hosting third-placed Oxford.