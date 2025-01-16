Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes welcome in-form Horsham to The Dripping Pan this Saturday in a mammoth Sussex derby which the Rooks will be desperate to win.

Having seen their trip to league leaders Dover Athletic last week postponed, Lewes return to action in search of their first win since late November.

With two matches abandoned during that time as well as the Dover postponement, the Rooks have two games in hand on most sides around them.

That includes Horsham, who after securing their seventh straight win in midweek have opened up a nine-point gap from 5th – and the final play-off spot – to the nearest side outside the play-offs.

Lewes will need a big effort to get past Horsham on Saturday | Picture: James Boyes

On paper, Lewes are one of the best-placed teams to apply pressure on the play-off places, but the reality may be far tougher.

The loss of striker Gianluca Botti, who moved to Tonbridge Angels last week, will be significant as they scramble to find a solution up front.

Danny Bassett could return to the centre of attack and manager Craig Nelson will be hopeful that fellow forward Shae Hutchinson can recover soon from an eye issue, but even then, the Rooks may be looking to recruit a new weapon.

The loss of Botti comes at an unfortunate time given the form of other players who have been allowed to leave The Dripping Pan this season.

Josh Williams, who left the club in November, has scored five goals in 13 appearances at in-form Cray Wanderers – including three in his last five games – while Nabeel Ghannam recently scored just four minutes into his Carshalton Athletic debut.

Considering Lewes have only had 11 different goalscorers this season, with just Bassett and Botti scoring more than five goals each, the hunt for a new goal-getter seems more pressing than anything.

Points are also key, and with Lewes 13th coming into the weekend and just nine points above the Isthmian Premier Division’s relegation zone, they need to break out of their run of poor form.

Against the division’s form side in Horsham, it will be a fascinating weekend.

At the very least, the Rooks will be keen to put in a better performance than they did in a 2-0 loss at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium earlier this season.

Kick-off this Saturday is 3pm, with the Rooks also having a busy week to come as they travel to Whitehawk on Tuesday before hosting 21st-placed Bowers & Pitsea next Saturday.