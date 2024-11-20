Action between the Rooks in red and the Sports in pink | Picture: Lydia Redman

It was one of the big ties of the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup – Lewes of the Isthmian premier at home to near neighbours Eastbourne Borough of National South. We had two reporters there – here’s how our Lewes FC man Will Hugall and his Sports counterpart Kevin Anderson saw proceedings, plus the thoughts of Rooks boss Craig Nelson and Boro manager Adam Murray.

Will Hugall writes…

Lewes were inches away from securing a penalty shoot-out with National League South side Eastbourne Borough in a Sussex Senior Cup tie that was a real game of two halves.

While Borough ultimately won the Third Round contest 2-1 and escaped from The Dripping Pan with their pride intact, the nature of Lewes’ second-half performance against their higher-division Sussex neighbours will have pleased many.

Ultimately, the extra experience of Adam Murray’s visitors was the difference, with first-half goals from Stefan Vukoje and Will Marley sweeping the Sports into a lead that always looked tricky for Lewes to overcome.

The introduction of regular starters into a much-changed Rooks side almost turned the tide, but when Danny Bassett’s 93rd-minute effort was cleared off the line, the upset was finally ruled out.

After their 2-0 FA Trophy exit at the hands of AFC Totton the Saturday prior, Lewes shook things up by bringing in six changes, including Ethan Kaiser on his return from a month-long injury lay-off and debutant Calvin Ekpiteta.

Visitors Borough did just the same, reacting to their Trophy win on penalties against Dorking Wanderers by turning to some of their fringe options amongst nine changes.

Nonetheless, both teams showed plenty of endeavour early on, with Borough testing Toby Bull from the kick-off with a 50-yard effort that struck the crossbar.

Lewes responded through some neat interplay on the right with Ekpiteta firing in a couple of dangerous crosses, but Borough had the greater threat as strikers Alfie Pavey and Vukoje linked up.

Keen not to show mercy, the National League South side took the lead in the 16th minute with their only scrappy chance of an excellent highlights reel. Vukoje poked over the line at the far post after a ball across the box.

While Lewes showed industry and Ekpiteta tested goalkeeper Max Metcalfe with a 30-yard lob, Borough offered the greater quality and should have doubled their lead when Bull excellently foiled a point-blank chance for Pavey and Peter Ojemen made a vital block to stop Vukoje’s follow-up.

The hosts were up against it, and in the 30th minute, Borough had their second.

A threaded pass from Pavey found Will Marley bursting into space, and the rangy young forward drilled a faultless finish past Bull.

The second goal sucked some of the life out of the contest, with Borough content to protect their lead until half-time and Lewes finding it hard to break through the last line of a stubborn defence, despite some errant passes from their higher-level opponents.

Having made a double change at half-time, Lewes threatened to get back into the contest as Marcus Sablier and Danny Bassett linked up superbly in the second half’s opening minutes.

With some silky play, the pair put the Sports on the back foot as they connected for Bassett to have an effort blocked, while the Rooks’ top goalscorer also sent a fizzing effort over the bar.

Borough stabilised after this but were unable to rediscover their first-half excellence, which left the contest at a standstill.

Ekpiteta – comfortably Lewes’ best player of the opening hour – then decided to make a contest of the evening.

In the 63rd minute, the winger – previously of Potters Bar Town and Cray Wanderers – drove forward centrally and unleashed a thunderous finish past Metcalfe into the bottom left corner.

This lit the touchpaper for Lewes, who swarmed Borough to create the exact chaos the visitors did not want.

Maliq Morris had a big impact from the bench, playing in an unfamiliar number 10 role but perfectly positioned for three chances.

Bassett’s cut-back from the right was just behind Morris when the Rooks looked deadly on the counter, while Morris was offside when a clipped pass found him and he then sent a swirling long-range effort just over.

While Borough responded with a spell of pressure led by substitute Jayden Davis, who linked up with Kai Innocent for two dangerous crosses from the left and then lashed an effort just wide himself, Lewes roused themselves again.

Time was not on their side, and as the otherwise faultless Moussa Diarra slipped in possession in the 90th minute but got to his feet before Lewes could run clear, it appeared their window may have passed.

There was still one moment of high drama, however.

In the 93rd minute, Sablier broke free of a challenge on the left of the Borough box and forced a shot at Metcalfe.

The rebound fell to Bassett, whose low shot was excellently cleared off the line by Pierce Bird, and Kaiser could only turn the ball over the bar to end the move.

That moment of fine margins was all that stood between Lewes and a penalty shoot-out, which would have been a fitting conclusion to such a topsy-turvy game.

Nonetheless, the Rooks would be delighted to have pushed their higher-division neighbours all the way.

Lewes, who are now out of all cup competitions for the 2024/25 season, return to league action this Saturday as they travel to Dartford FC. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Kevin Anderson writes…

On a freezing Tuesday night at the Dripping Pan, Eastbourne Borough claimed the honours with two goals in the first half-hour, before staving off a Lewes second-half response.

In the proud history of the A27 Derby, this Senior Cup meeting was as competitive and lively as ever. As well as local honours, a place in the last eight of the competition was at stake, and both managers fielded strong line-ups.

Mist on the breath and frost on the fingertips – at a splendidly spruced-up Dripping Pan. The 500-strong crowd may not quite have matched the 3,000-plus attendances at the epic derbies in the Wilson-King era of fifteen years ago, but there were plenty of reunions of old friends and plenty of exciting moments to warm the hearts – under several layers of woollies and overcoats!

Now then: when the first whistle blows, never look away. At referee Michael Ryan’s opening blast, we press-bench regulars looked down to check our own time-pieces – and almost missed what might have been a world-record opening goal, as Fin Ballard McBride launched an outrageous strike which Toby Bull just clutched under the Lewes crossbar. Three seconds?

Calm down, everyone. It’s only a game. Borough did have the better of the first few minutes, but Craig Nelson’s Rooks play front-foot football themselves, with pace and a sense of adventure, and they were soon posing early problems for the Sports. Calvin Ekpiteta was a constant threat, and his 12th minute strike tested Borough keeper Max Metcalfe.

At the other end, Bull was at full stretch to deny a header from the marauding Alfie Pavey – who was to enjoy his best game for ages in a Borough shirt. And on seventeen minutes the Sports were ahead, Stefan Vukoje netting a header from a left-wing cross, to mark his full return to fitness after a gruelling twelve months.

The lead was doubled on the half-hour, Pavey sliding the Pass of the Season (so far!) into the path of young Will Harley, eagerly pounding through to finish like a seasoned pro.

Vukoje then had a fine effort well saved at Bull’s right-hand post as the Sports finished the first half in, if not cruise control, at least confident control. Would Rooks find a second-half response?

Would they, heck. “Pitts” Nelson clearly gathered his forces in the interval and got them marking tighter out of possession, and moving the ball quicker in possession. This was suddenly a contest again, and on 63 minutes the deficit was sliced to 2-1, that man Ekpiteta with a darting run from outside the box and a sizzling finish.

Rooks were now believing again, with eager running and – once or twice – over-eager challenges which unsettled the Sports. One crunching challenge on Siya Ligendza went puzzlingly unpunished by Mr Ryan, and Adam Murray responded with a triple substitution to tighten the Eastbourne shape.

Indeed both sides created chances as the ninety minutes approached and the ice on spectators’ breath grew icier. Maliq Morris drove a Lewes chance too high, and Jayden Davis was just wide at the end of a Borough move. Into stoppage time, the battling Rooks still refused to admit defeat – and with 93 minutes on the shining red scoreboard clock, Metcalfe pulled off a great save from Marcus Sablier’s potential equaliser – and Pierce Bird blocked the follow-up shot on the goal-line.

Weather to freeze the toes, football to glow the hearts. Well done to both sides. We need more A27 Derbies…

THE BOSSES’ VIEWS

Borough manager Adam Murray: “A really tricky tie. Lewes are a really good footballing team, they move you around if you allow them to. We were very good in the first half and should have been three or four up, but we weren’t ruthless enough. And then in the second half, to be honest, I thought we were bang average! And then they get the goal and it becomes a little bit nervy.

“It’s an issue that we had a few weeks ago, that we are sometimes a 45-minute team, either first half or second half, when it needs to be ninety minutes!”

Lewes boss Craig Nelson: “We knew Borough would be a good outfit, but we stood toe to toe, and in the second half we had chances to get back in the game. We sometimes needed better decision making. Ultimately you have to put the ball in the back of the net!”

ELSEWHERE IN THE CUP…

In a sobering reminder of the gap between leagues, Eastbourne United Association were put to the sword by a goal-greedy Worthing at Woodside Road.

The Rebels were ahead within minutes of the kick-off, and had eased to a 3-0 lead by half-time. United battled bravely, kept their shape, and goalkeeper Mackay Mzesanes performed heroics, but two further strikes in the second half saw the National South club cruise to a 5-0 final scoreline.

Eastbourne Town also travelled to face higher-league opponents in the shape of Horsham, who scored a goal in each half to tip Jude Macdonald’s side out of the competition.