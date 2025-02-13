Lewes manager Craig Nelson said his side “need to build consistency” after their four-match unbeaten run ended with a 3-2 defeat to Potters Bar Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just as the Rooks looked to be back in form, with their ten-match winless spell ended the week prior, a tit-for-tat meeting with fellow mid-table side Bar saw familiar late drama.

While Lewes equalised twice in the game, including an 89th-minute second goal that seemed to secure a point, their failure to convert an added-time chance before a 93rd-minute Scholars winner led to familiar disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've got to do better when we have so much of the ball,” said Nelson. “We got into their final third so many times, but [there was] low quality.”

Lewes celebrate their second equaliser - picture by James Boyes

Nelson’s thoughts were echoed by assistant manager Danny Oakins, who said: “[It’s] our mistakes again. They had three shots and scored three goals.

“We've had 80% possession. What are you meant to say? They haven't earned those goals. We gave them goals.”

After positive results lately against higher-placed sides in Dover Athletic and Cray Valley Paper Mills, Lewes’ struggles have often come against lower-half sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have struggled to break down Whitehawk, Bowers & Pitsea and Potters Bar, and have scored just eight goals in their eight games of 2025.

The Rooks celebrate their second equaliser - picture by James Boyes

This leaves the Rooks 13th in the table, 17 points below the play-off spots and with little chance of making up ground with 12 matches remaining.

“I think we need to build some consistency and a run of games where we're winning. When we do that, we can start to look at what's next,” said Nelson.

“If we do get a chain of wins, then we can start talking about what else. At the moment, we just have to focus on the next game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After just one win in their last 13 matches, the focus on a stronger finish has led to more movement on the transfer front.

“There are a few more incomings that we look forward to adding,” hinted Nelson.

These signings may come in time for the trip to Billericay Town this Saturday, with the Rooks facing the Isthmian Premier Division’s second-placed side who are unbeaten at home. “Sometimes those games are a little bit easier to play, because of similar styles,” said Nelson.

“They give you more space because they want more time and space. We need to have the bit between our teeth to take something from them.”