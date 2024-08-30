Lewes Women looking for first win in new league
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Rooks played their first league home game of the season against Exeter last Sunday and, while the fans dazzled in the stands, the match finished 4-0 to the visitors.
That was after Nat Lawrence’s team opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon a week earlier.
The team has been reshaped after relegation from the Championship last season and they will be aiming to get their win tally up and running on Sunday at home to Watford.
Last weekend, Exeter led within five minutes when Sarah Stacey headed a corner in from close range.
Lewes could have responded almost immediately when Adekite Fatuga-Dada was played through on goal but Abbi Bond parried the shot away.
For Exeter, Beth Ireland hit the post before Sophie Gillies was upended in the box to earn a penalty. Stacey converted it.
And it was 3-0 to the visitors by the half-hour mark when Gillies tapped in after a break from midfield.
Lewes came out fighting after the break and Muna Era and Che Thomas went close.
Against the run of play, Exeter grabbed their fourth through Bow Jackson.
Fans were dressed up in ballgowns, suits, tuxedos, and everything in between on Sunday as part of the club’s ‘footBALL’ day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.