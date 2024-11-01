Poppy Derhun’s double and a strike from Olivia Carpenter earned Lewes Women a thumping 3-0 win over Cheltenham to move up to sixth in the National League South.

The match formed the second leg of the Lewes Football Foundation Weekend, with activities for fans before kick-off and during half-time to celebrate the creation of a new community group.

Lewes certainly helped boost the celebrations with a magnificent performance.

Derhun nodded home early in the first half to give Lewes the lead before Carpenter was there to reward Sammy Quayle for her quick thinking after the break.

Lewes in action in their win over Cheltenham | Picture: James Boyes

Derhun slammed home a third late on to secure the three points and wrap up the perfect weekend following the men’s penalty shootout victory over Ashford United the day before.

They opened the scoring when Lucy Connolly-Brame found Carpenter, who set Mia Adaway down the wing. Her deep cross found Derhun at the far post, who placed her header beyond Mia Smith in goal.

Lewes doubled the lead in the second half as Quayle pounced on a defensive error and centred to Carpenter, who couldn’t miss.

Another high press from the Rooks led to Derhun’s second of the afternoon as she was first to a loose touch from Emily Owen and rocketed a shot in off the bar from outside the area.

Lewes move on to 12 points from 10 matches and attention now turns to this Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup home clash with Dulwich Hamlet.

ROKS WANT FAIR SHARE IN CUP

by Lewes FC

This weekend, Lewes FC and Dulwich Hamlet FC will meet in the first round of the Women's FA Cup. But this isn't just a match – it's a statement. Both teams are uniting in their ongoing fight for equality, as they demand equal FA Cup prize money in both the men’s and women’s competition.

Currently, winners in the Women’s First Round will take home just £6,000, while their male counterparts will receive £45,000. This difference in prize money is determined solely by the FA.

Though progress has been made since Lewes FC began campaigning in 2018 – when the women's prize pot was a fraction of today's—it is still only 30% of the men's. This is unacceptable.

To highlight this injustice, both teams will pause at kick-off for 21 seconds. Why 21?

Because in 1921, the FA banned women from playing football in England—a ban that wasn't lifted until 1971 when the first Women's FA Cup was held. Since January 2020, the FA has paid both women and men who play for England the same. There is no excuse. It is time for the FA to finish the job, to show that they are serious about equality and offer equal prize money in their premier cup competition.

Both Lewes FC and Dulwich Hamlet FC ask all their supporters and everyone who believes in ‘football done better’ to write to their MP asking them to put pressure on the FA to offer equal prize money in both competitions.

Lewes FC and Dulwich Hamlet FC are united: Equal play demands equal pay. Let’s even the score – for good.

Kelly Lindsey, COO of Lewes FC, said: “Lewes FC fights for gender equality in football, in sport and in society. The ridiculous difference between the prize funds for the men’s and women’s FA Cup competitions is a historic bias and does not need to be the way forward – it is simply unjustifiable in 2024 and beyond. We would like to ask everyone who agrees with us to visit EqualFACup.com to find out more about our campaign and to find a sample letter to send to your MPs.”

Brittany Saylor, Director at Dulwich Hamlet FC, said: “While it’s disappointing to have to fight for women to have access to equal FA Cup Prize Money, we are proud to have Lewes FC as a partner in this campaign. As we’ve seen from the huge rise in crowds for our own women’s team, fans are increasingly realising that it isn’t ‘men’s football’ and ‘women’s football’ – it’s all ‘football’ and it’s time that the game’s leaders recognise that by closing the financial gap. And fair FA Cup prize money is an obvious place to start.”