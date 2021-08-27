Lewes Women ready and raring to go ahead of Sunday's opener

Lewes Women celebrate Kallie Balfour's goal in their 2-2 friendly draw with West Ham United last Sunday. Picture by James Boyes

The Rooks welcome Charlton Athletic to The Dripping Pan in the opening game of the 2021-22 FA Women's Championship, kick off at 2pm.

Lewes recorded their highest-ever league position last season.

The Rooks finished fifth in the 2020-21 FA Women’s Championship with 28 points from 20 games.

Notable results included a 1-0 home win over champions Leicester City in April and a 2-2 draw at home to third-placed Liverpool in November.

Lewes also reached round four of the FA Women’s Cup, bowing out after 2-1 home loss to Southampton in April.

The Rooks finished their preparations for the new season with a 2-2 draw at home to West Ham United in a friendly last Sunday.

New signing Kallie Balfour grabbed both the goals for the hosts.

The 28-year-old winger is one of EIGHT new faces in at The Dripping Pan this season.

Lewes have also snapped up defenders Rebecca McKenna and Ellie Mason, midfielders Lara Miller, Izzy Dalton, Amelia Hazard and Freda Ayisi, and winger Heidi Logan.