Lewes Women swoop for super six

Kallie Balfour in action for London City Lionesses against Charlton Athletic last season. Picture by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

The Rooks have snapped up defender Ellie Mason, midfielders Izzy Dalton, Amelia Hazard and Freda Ayisi and wingers Kallie Balfour and Heidi Logan.

Mason joins from London City Lionesses. The 25-year-old is an experienced FA Women’s Championship player and was the Lionesses captain for two seasons.

Mason said: “I’m very excited to be joining Lewes. It’s a great environment and I’m excited to get going with the girls.

“The club had a very good season last year and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Dalton returns to England after two years in her native Australia and Italy.

The midfielder, who began her career at Bristol, was named Brisbane Roar Player of the Year last season after firing them into the W-League play-off semi-finals, providing a team-record seven assists along the way.

She enjoyed a spell at SSD Napoli Femminile in Italy last year before returning to Australia.

Dalton said: “I’m really excited to be back in England and joining Lewes.

“The culture and values of the club are admirable and I’m excited to play my part in helping this club succeed further in the Championship this season.”

Hazard arrives after two seasons at London Bees. The 20-year-old featured for Arsenal in the 2019 FA WSL Cup loss to Manchester City.

Ayisi has moved to the Rooks following a two-year spell at London City Lionesses.

The midfielder won the Women’s FA Cup with Arsenal at the end of the 2013-14 season.

Balfour has also joined Lewes after two years at London City Lionesses.

The 28-year-old began her playing career at Charlton before moving to Gillingham, where she was top scorer in the 2017-18 Women’s National League and earned the Player of the Year award.

Attacking playmaker Logan has moved to Lewes from Birmingham City.