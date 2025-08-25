Burgess Hill Town FC are in the process of radically changing their home facility – and it has meant a gruelling opening to their Isthmian premier division on the road.

A brand-new playing surface is being laid, a fan zone built, new lights, a new scoreboard and fencing. The newly named Medical Travel Compared Stadium, Leylands Park will be unrecognisable at its scheduled opening on Tuesday, September 9, when Carshalton visit.

It’s a certainty that Hill will revel in their new surroundings. However, the changes have come with consequences which the club are having to manage. Not least taking on their new Isthmian Premier League challenge having to make six road trips on the bounce.

Brilliant wins at Potters Bar and Cray saw them briefly top the league. At Brentwood on Saturday – the fourth away game in 15 days – there were some tired legs during a brutal second half. Is all the travelling catching up?

Pictured at Brentwood are Jack Naldrett - who has been to 160 Hillians away game in a row - and club legend John Buck, involved in the club since the 1940s

Hill hadn’t been to Brentwood since 2016 so it was a new ground ticked off for most of the travelling support. The club had laid on a coach.

The ‘Arena’ is a very tidy ground complete with an artificial pitch. The welcome was warm and friendly the bar selling lager for £2 a pint, which was nice.

Like Hill Brentwood are new to the Premier Division and have progressed well, sitting fourth in the league.

In dry humid conditions, Hill started the game on the front foot and it was no surprise that Chris Whelpdale scored with a thumping header on 14 minutes. Chris, now a veteran of the team, has worked extremely hard on his pre-season fitness and has been rewarded with three goals already.

Joe and Mark from Brighton were among the Hill fans at Brentwood

It was a fragile lead as the hosts got a foothold. In the 25th minute a corner wasn’t dealt with as Matt Cripps stole a yard at the back post to bundle home. The half then became very open before the ref blew for HT.

In truth Hill failed to get going in the second half as tired legs struggled with the intensity of the battle. Buoyed on by noisy home crowd behind the goal it was the hosts who looked the more threatening.

Hill MoM Roco Ress made a great save on 54 minutes; however the rebound fell to Kymani Thomas, who joyously smashed home from 18 yards. Ress was again in action on 67th minute saving a penalty to keep Hill in the game. Brentwood ran out worthy 2-1 winners.

Joint Manager Gary Mansell said: “Congratulations to Brentwood – they are well organised and deserved their win. We were very happy with our goal but disappointed we didn’t get it right with that corner.

"The first half became a little stretched with too many transitions. Once they got their noses in front it turned into a difficult afternoon!’

The next opportunity for points comes quivkly – this afternoon (Monday) at Lewes. Mansell said: “The surface is always good, and we think both sides play attractive football.’

As to the run of away games he admitted: “We aren’t looking for any excuses, but it is a factor that we are dealing with.”

There are still some massive away challenges for the Hill before that home bow on September 9. They go to Wokingham in the FA Cup on Sunday (31st) and Cheshunt on Saturday, September 6. We send our best wishes to all connections for the challenges ahead.

