Light delight: Bexhill United welcome back former manager
The popular boss has returned to the role at The Polegrove a year after standing down.
He replaces John Wright, who was manager for the 2023-24 season.
The club said: “We are delighted to announce the return of Ryan Light as the clubs first team manager.
"Light will need no introduction to the Pirates faithful after spending seven seasons in charge at The Polegrove between 2016 and 2023.
"In his previous time in charge he achieved our first promotion to step five for 26 years and broke many long-standing club records along the way.
"Upon promotion to the Southern Combination Premier Division, Light’s men flourished and ended the 2021-22 unbeaten at home all season, securing a top four finish, and our highest league position for 54 years.”
Light will now be looking to reach such heights again and told the club media: “I’m delighted to be back.
"Following a well needed break. I feel re-charged and excited to be given the opportunity to produce a team that the supporters and the town can be proud of.”
The Pirates finished 18th in the SCFL premier last season.
Bexhill United will be holding their annual general meeting at 7pm tonight (June 7) at The Polegrove Sportsbar, Brockley Road.
If you are interested in becoming a committee member or club volunteer go along or call Simon on 07983 134245 to discuss your interest in taking on a role .
