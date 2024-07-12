Ryan Light is back as manager of SCFL premier side Bexhill United after a season away – so we quizzed him about how his return came about and how he’s getting on as he, his staff and players gear up for the 2024-25 season.

So... back at Bexhill - how has your return come about? Did you need much convincing?Last season I really enjoyed having the time to travel around and watch football from different levels, but always felt ready to go back in if the right opportunity arose. I had spoken with two clubs the week before the Bexhill United job become available and once that happened and the call came it made a lot of sense for me to return to a club I know so well.Did you miss it - maybe more than you thought you would - while away? If so, what bits did you miss?I hadn’t had a break for over 25 seasons so it felt strange at first and I definitely did miss it. I made sure I got out and watched a lot of football to try and fill the gap. I completed FA courses in scouting and analysis that I wouldn’t have had the time to do whilst in a job and tried to use the time off wisely. Football moves on very quickly so there was never a plan to be out of the game for more than one season.How do you find things now you're back? What is the strength of the squad? What ins and outs have there been in the squad so far?It’s no secret that the club had a difficult season last year so it’s been a case of using these first few weeks to assess what changes needed to made. In that regard things have gone really well and things have moved at a lightening speed this summer especially in terms of our recruitment process and how we want things to look moving forward.In regards out-goings, obviously after last season there were going to be some casualties on the playing front and a few players that I felt needed a fresh start have moved on and we are appreciative of those lads for their efforts whilst at the club.So far this summer we’ve brought in Aaron Capon from Peacehaven and Tyler Capon from Seaford Town along with young winger Ollie Hull who we’ve brought back to the club after a short stint at Eastbourne United. Club captain Richie Welch who didn’t play at all last year through injury is now back fit and ready to play which is great news for both himself and the club.Pre-season - how's it going and what friendlies are coming up?Pre season so far has exceeded our expectations. With good numbers and quality within the group. The sessions have been really well organised and lead by First Team head coach Jay Skinner Swain.On the playing front our schedule has been disrupted slightly due to Englands progress at the Euros, but hopefully things will return to normal from next week when we make the trip to Sevenoaks Town on Tuesday 16th July before heading to AFC Uckfield on Saturday 20th July.What will be the aim when the season starts, or is it still too early to say?Our aim first and foremost is to be competitive at the right end of the table, improve the performance levels and win football matches, once we get to this point we can better assess what is achievable for this squad.