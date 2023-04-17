Selsey fell victim to an SCFL Division 1 double by their fellow play-off chasers Epsom & Ewell – as the Surrey side scored late to secure a 3-2 win, just as they had at the High Street Ground a few weeks earlier.

This time it was the same outcome as in the home game as Epsom snatched a late winner.

Epsom had the better of the early stages but Selsey came back into it after conceding in the opening 15minutes.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “To their credit the lads got a deserved equaliser with a well worked free kick which saw Corey Burns turning home the delivery at the near post.

Selsey players celebrate with goal scorer Corey Burns (left) after the first at Epsom & Ewell | Picture by Chris Hatton

"Just as we were settling down and heading towards half-time we conceded a second as an Epsom forward fired over Syd Davies, who had earlier been down injured after a collision in the box with a Epsom player.

"So we were 2-1 down at rhe break and forced into a change which saw U18s goalkeeper Ryan Matlock come on for his debut.

"We started the second half brightly, taking the game to our hosts and got our equaliser as a corner wasn't dealt with and was bundled into the net by Bradley Vaughan.

"Soon after we should have taken the lead but James.Hemton fired against the post.

"Shane Brazil then fired wide and Cian Griffin-Tiley had a close range effort saved and the scores stayed level.

"As the game was entering the last few minutes a deep free kick was half cleared and an Epsom player headed back over everyone and into the net.

“It was another result that was tough to take defeat against an Epsom side who we have had two close encounters with but been beaten in both games when they looked like they were heading for draws.

“We must make sure we concentrate for the full gane and not switch off late in the match when teams are trying to push us back.