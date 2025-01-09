'Like a demon' - MK Dons boss praises new signing from former club Crawley Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Lindsey has called Jay Williams ‘a leader’ after signing him for a second time.

Williams will look to win a second successive promotion from League Two with his former boss.

Lindsey signed Williams in the summer of 2023 and the 24-year-old proved to be a vital cog in the Reds machine as they defied all odds to gain promotion to League One through the play-offs.

And Lindsey believes he will be a great signing for MK Dons and will raise standards in his side, who currently sit 11th in the table. And Dons fans will know all about Williams, who was part of the team who tore their side apart in the League Two play-off semi-finals, with Reds winning by a record 8-1 margin. Williams scored in the second leg which ended 5-1.

Jay Williams in action for Crawley Town last season | Picture: Eva Gilbert

The former Reds boss told Toby Lock from the MK Citizen: “It's clear for me that we haven't got many players who have a defensive mindset, apart from the defenders. A lot of the players we have are flair players, but we don't have a midfield general who will organise, bark at people, make tackles, get us up the pitch and press well, do the stuff people don't like doing.

“It will be good to see Jay train because it will be a lesson to people about how they should train - he trains and prepares like a demon. It will raise standards, and it's a new face in the building which is always good.

“I signed him from Banbury United, his family home is in Northampton. He took on-board everything I said so well, he's a great professional. He's a leader, and still only very young, and I think he'll be a great signing for the football club and one I think we needed.”

Williams said: “"It has been in the pipeline for a good while now, so I'm happy to be here. We've got a good relationship, and worked together last season successfully. Hopefully, we can both help replicate that here in MK. "I'd say I'm a pivot, quite an aggressive presence in the middle of the park. But as much as I love a tackle, I enjoy opening teams up in the middle of the park, playing through the lines and I hope I can bring that to the team. "There is proper quality at this club right now, and I'm happy to do the dirty work while the others go and score the goals.”

Williams last appearance for Reds was in the 3-0 defeat away at Northampton Town in October.