Lincoln City FA Cup tie will be Crawley Town's 'toughest test', says Elliot

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot has said that this Saturday’s FA Cup home tie against Lincoln City will be the toughest test of the year.

The last time the two teams faced off, the Reds won 3-0 in a very impressive performance, which also ended an 11-game winless streak in all competitions and rewarded Elliot with his first win in Sussex.

Since then, Crawley’s form has taken a turn for the better, with the Reds only having lost once in their last six games, while the Imps have failed to win any of their last three games.

Despite this, Elliot is still wary going into the game on Saturday, with the Reds manager in full praise of Lincoln, but also predicts that it will be a good game.

On the game, Elliot said: “It's going to be a good game. I think we were talking before about their depth in the squad. They've got some seriously good players. They're all four of their strikers for me personally, which everyone's played a real problem.

“I think it's going to be a tough game. It's probably our toughest test this year. I thought it was a brilliant performance for us to get the win against them, but I thought they were excellent. I thought they were probably the best team we've played.

“We know it's going to be a really tough day, but the FA Cup brings a bit of magic, brings a good feeling around. I'm looking forward to attacking the game, especially the run we've been on. I just want the lads to carry that momentum forward and keep improving.”

Crawley had a scare in the first round of the cup but managed to wiggle their way out of it with a 2-1 win over Maidenhead, with striker Tola Showunmi setting up Toby Mullarkey in the 95th minute of normal time before he scored the winner late in extra time.

The Imps had an easier time of it, as they thrashed National South side Chesham United 4-0 to set up a tie with Crawley, which also brings high stakes with a chance of a big tie on the horizon for the winner of this game.

A win for the Reds could see them face clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Elliot’s former club Newcastle United, etc.

On the FA Cup, Elliot said: “It's brilliant for clubs all round. It's good for the players, it's good for the fans. It's just a brilliant occasion, the FA Cup, and it always has the carrot of the big games and the carrot of the Cup upsets.

“Obviously, the first thing is Lincoln and probably one of the toughest draws we could get. Thankfully, we're at home at least.”

Back in October, goals from Will Swan, Ronan Darcy and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy sealed a big 3-0 win for Crawley, with this game being the catalyst for their improved run of form in the league.

Reds fans would hope of a repeat from this game, and believe that their team can take inspiration from the 3-0 win to complete something similar, but Elliot said it would not be that easy.

When asked if it helped that his team played Lincoln recently, he said: “Yes and no, because I think, like we said, it was such a tough game. We had to defend for our lives and the lads showed some real determination and grit that night.

“It was a brilliant night and occasion, but I think when you look at their squad and the changes that they made when they played the last game, and the players that they can bring in, they can give different dimensions to the game. We'll review them as we do, we'll prepare as we always do.

“I'm trying to get the message over to the lads, you can prepare all week, but rather than change five players, change system, change shape, you have to always be adaptable and be ready to go no matter what someone throws at you. I thought the lads did that well Saturday, so I'm hoping that we can continue that and take that into this Saturday.”

Compared to just over a month ago, it is a much better time to be around the club, with form picking up, players returning from injuries and suspensions and games coming thick and fast.

On the mood in the camp, Elliot said: “I think the three points come off the back of progressively better and better performances and hard work.

“The pleasing thing for me on Saturday with Rotherham, especially the first half, was the continuation of the second half in Bristol. When we got to the crossing areas, the crossing zones, we were putting the ball in the box. Our forward running was excellent, and our wide play was good.

“It's just a case of not getting too high or too low with it, but just making sure we stay consistent and keep building the reasons why we get the results, the reasons why we keep clean sheets and keep doing those things right. The challenge for the players is to keep getting better at it and keep improving every day.”

The winner of this tie will be put into the hat in Monday’s FA Cup third round draw, live on BBC Two.