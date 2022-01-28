Subject to paperwork formalities and FA clearance, Kendall becomes a City player from today (Friday), but the good news for Borough fans is that the 21-year-old top scorer will be loaned back by Lincoln, with immediate effect, for the remainder of the current season. He will then make the step up and head for Sincil Bank on the next exciting stage of his professional career.

Kendall, an Eastbourne lad, was already scoring bucketloads of goals in youth football – 99 goals in one exceptional season (according to one local legend, his coach subbed him off in the final game of that season to keep him grounded).

Queens Park Rangers then took him into their youth ranks, and he was loaned back to the Sports during the curtailed 20-21 season, notching some memorable goals as Borough rose to a third-place finish when the season closed.

And when Kendall’s services were available again for the current season, Boro boss Danny Bloor was quick to make him a key member of the front side. With a strike rate better than a goal every two games, he has proved a lethal marksman as well as a vigorous leader of the line. He will head for Lincoln with the warmest congratulations and best wishes of all at Eastbourne Borough FC.

Bloor today commented: “Charley Kendall is without shadow of a doubt the most driven young player I have worked with. He is totally dedicated to the cause and it has been a pleasure to have him at Eastbourne Borough. From the moment he arrived, we saw a young man determined to succeed. One example from just this week: even on the coach back from Bath City, when most players were unwinding on Netflix, there was Charley watching 'The Premier League’s Greatest Goalscorers'!

"I am pleased that Charley will now progress his career at such a very fine and well-managed club as Lincoln City. Mind you, he still has work to do in our remaining games as we push for a play-off place – and we have set him a target of goals to score in the remainder of the season! And from then on, we wish nothing but the best for his future.”

Club Chairman David Blackmore added: “I would like to thank our friends from Lincoln City Football Club. This is a great move for Charley, and is fully deserved. He has given his all to Eastbourne Borough during his stints with us over the last two seasons, and we are all excited for him that he is getting this opportunity to progress his career further.

Charley Kendall in action for Eastbourne Borough at Dulwich Hamlet earlier this week / Picture: Lydia Redman

"We are equally delighted to have Charley still with us for the remainder of this season. Our supporters will relish these final months and they will be sending him to Lincoln on a huge wave of goodwill. It is also a real testament to Danny and his team, the second player in two seasons (after Franco Ravizzoli) to be developed from us into full time professional football in the Football League.