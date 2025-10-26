Lindsey’s verdict after Crawley Town thrash 10-man Bristol Rovers: “Lots to be encouraged by”

A clean sheet and a goal from a set-piece were among the elements of Crawley Town’s 4-0 win over Bristol Rovers that pleased boss Scott Lindsey.

An own goal from Alfie Kilgour gave Crawley a 1-0 lead at half-time and goals from Harry Forster, Scott Malone and Louis Flower secured the all-important three points.

Crawley are still in 23rd position, but are now only three points behind Tranmere, who sit in 18th, and manager Lindsey had lots of praise for his players.

Scott Lindsey celebrates with the fans after Crawley beat Bristol Rovers | Grant Mansfield

He said “I thought we were really good, I thought we managed the game well. I think the pleasing thing from my point of view is we keep a clean sheet, we score from a set-piece, which is always a big plus because we work extremely hard on that.

"Harry Forster’s goal is an action that we worked on, back crossing the ball. Scott Malone put the great ball in the box. So, there’s lots to be encouraged by, and of course, it could have been more.”

The score was 0-0 when Jack Sparkes was sent off for handball and Ryan Loft stepped up to take the resulting penalty. However, he dragged the spot kick a little and hit Luke Southwood’s right-hand post. But Lindsey was pragmatic about it.

He said: “We missed a penalty and Lofty, I’ve got to say, he stuck about four or five in the top stanchion on Friday in training and said ‘I’m on penalties’. But it happens, you know, it happens.

“And I know we played against 10 men for large parts of it, but I thought we were really good, I thought we managed it really well. And I thought there were some good goals – very good for our money.”

The atmosphere changed after the penalty miss as the crowd started to think “here we go again”, but the team showed great character. Lindsey said “There was massive character shown, because I think probably everyone in the stadium felt it, but the players didn’t.

“They continued with their work, which I was really pleased about and kind of didn’t mention it at half-time. We actually changed our shape a little in the second half, because we knew they were a man down. So, we found different spaces because they changed – obviously it has to change something.

“We found different spaces. So, we changed our shape more. We played like a diamond in midfield, with Louis Watson more central. I thought Harry Forster was a real threat in that second half as well, getting right down the side of them all the time.

"There were some really good performances. I thought the subs made a real impact as well when they come on. So I’m really pleased with the whole day’s work.”