There were five red cards shown at he Bosham-Worthing Town game

Worthing Town’s linesman was sent off in the dying moments of their SCFL division two game away to Bosham, which they won 3-2. One Bosham player was also sent off by ref Brian Humphries, along with two Worthing Town players and the Worthing Town manager.

At that level of football, a referee is appointed but teams will often be asked to supply a linesman each.

All the red cards occurred after half-time in a game which Worthing Town eventually won 3-2.

With the visitors leading 3-0 at the break through goals by Neil Munday (2) and Oliver Eley, Town’s Harry Franks was first in the second half to see red, for a heavy challenge. Within minutes Bosham made it 3-1 through Pat Bulbeck.

The Worthing manager was dismissed from the dugout – it appeared very harsh, according to our match reporter Alan Price – and seemed to add extra spice to the last quarter of the game.

With a minute of normal time left Graeme Dowden made it 3-2 but during added time, Sam Gunn for the visitors and Mike Turvey for Bosham saw red. Amid the furore the Worthing linesman was also sent off for, it seemed, getting too involved in the melee.

Once things finally settled down the game resumed and after almost ten minutes of added time the Blues held on.