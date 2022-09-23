Little Common claim biggest win – Bexhill win two on trot
It’s turning into a decent start to the Southern Combination premier division season for Little Common and Bexhill.
Little Common clinched their biggest win of the season with a 3-0 victory over previous league leaders Horsham YMCA on Saturday. And Bexhill have chalked up two wins in a week to move up to eighth place.
Common took on a YMCA side who had won five out of their six league matches.
Common broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Lewis Hole rose to head home a JJ Walker delivery into the area – the first league goal the visitors had conceded in 597 minutes of football.
The introduction of sub Sam Cruttwell paid instant dividends for Common when he rifled an effort into the top corner with just his second touch. And it was 3-0 when Walker’s cross-field ball found Freddie Warren and his half volley back across the goal nestled into the bottom corner.
Common couldn’t build on the victory when they went to Eastbourne United on Tuesday – losing 1-0.
Bexhill had a six-point week. Daniel Hull, Evan Archibald and Jack Shonk were on target in a 3-2 win away to struggling Roffey last Saturday.
Then the Pirates saw off Eastbourne Town 3-1 at home on Wednesday night.
James Stone, with a great strike on his debut, made it 1-0 and Archibald and Shonk netted to make sure of the points.
On Tuesday (Sep 27), Conmon host Peacehaven and Bexhill go to Newhaven.