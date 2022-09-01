Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Common boss Russell Eldridge

Common reached the second qualifying round of the Vase with a 1-0 win at Steyning on Saturday. On Monday they battled to a 2-2 draw at Eastbourne Town.

Upbeat Eldridge said: “Saturday’s win at Steyning was well deserved and the group applied themselves extremely well.

"We worked extremely hard on and off the ball and was disciplined in our approach. We got our reward from a good finish from Sam Ellis which sets up a home time in the next round in a competition we would like to progress in.

Bexhill get one back against Eastbourne United

"With such a short turn-around and Eastbourne Town not playing on Saturday it was going to be tough on the group on Monday.

"Despite falling behind early I felt we responded well and had plenty of the ball and despite the penalty miss we got a well-deserved equaliser from Lewis Hole at the end of the half.

"Second half I felt we looked a bit fatigued and was disappointed with the goal we conceded.

"But we persevered and kept going and equalised through a fantastic free kick from Sam Cruttwell, who was playing again affter a year out.

"We know there is a fine line between results and know that we need to find that win in league to boost our points total.

"We’ll keep persevering and working towards that three points we want and deserve.”

The Commoners are playing Hassocks tonight (Fri Sept 2) at Little Common Rec (7.30pm).

Little Common progressed into the second qualifying round of the FA Vase with a 1-0 win against Steyning Town on Saturday. Louis Walker and Jamie Bunn both came into the starting line-up as Common went in search of their first win of the season.

It was the hosts who began the stronger and an early delivery into the box saw the ball flash across the goal line. Matt Cruttwell was called upon to make a smart save with his feet whilst at the other end JJ Walker saw a free kick clip the crossbar.

A neat move from Steyning saw them hit the post from a tight angle when perhaps the ball should have been pulled back. Bunn saw an overhead kick clear the crossbar for Common and James Miriam-Batchelor was unable to make a full connection as his shot at the far post was gathered by the home keeper.

Common began the second period in the ascendancy and Freddie Warren drew a save from the keeper when played through on goal and a Sam Ellis effort was blocked. With ten minutes remaining, Common made the breakthrough when substitute Lewis Hole rounded the keeper and pulled the ball back to Ellis to drill an effort into the far corner of the net.

The hosts went in search of an equaliser and saw a header drift wide before Harry Bachellier was on hand to clear an effort off the goal line. Common held on to clinch a home tie against Molesey in the next round.

A Sam Cruttwell free-kick deep into added time saw Little Common salvage a much-deserved 2-2 draw against Eastbourne Town on Monday. Manager Russell Eldridge once again shuffled his pack with Lewis Hole and Sammy Bunn both coming into the starting line-up. Common got off to the worst possible start when an uncharacteristic error from keeper Matt Cruttwell saw the hosts take an early lead.

Common enjoyed long periods of possession and Sam Ellis had a long range effort comfortably saved by the home keeper. The hosts should have extended their lead when Fletcher Holman raced through on goal but his effort drifted the wrong side of the post. Common were given an opportunity to equalise from the spot when Ollie Weeks was upended in the area but JJ Walker saw his penalty saved.

The equaliser did arrive on the stroke of half time when Bunn clipped a ball into Lewis Hole whose turn and shot nestled into the bottom corner of the net. Common had an early chance to take the lead in the second half but Freddie Warren blasted wide after neat footwork in the area created an opening.

Town took the lead as Common claimed for offside when Holman saw an effort find the bottom corner of the net beyond an unsighted Cruttwell. Having spent a year out of action due to a cruciate ligament injury, Sam Cruttwell made a late appearance as substitute and drew Common level deep into injury time with an exquisite free-kick which found the top corner of the net following a foul on Lewis Parsons on the edge of the area.

Bexhill United 2 Eastbourne Utd 4

SCFL premier

After two weeks without a game, Bexhill came up short when they hosted Eastbourne United at Eastbourne Borough’s ground.

The visitors started the brighter and capitalised on a uncharacteristically slow start from Bexhill to take the lead after two minutes.

Eastbourne deservedly extended their lead after some good work down the right was finished by Max Thompson.

On the stroke of half-time George Taggart clipped in an excellent free kick to put the away side 3-0 up.

With a few changes and a flea in their ear, Bexhill started the second half well and began to try to climb the mountain.

Sub Hayden Beaconsfield popped up in the box to make it 3-1.

An fortunate ricochet set Eastbourne free on the break to add a fourth against the run of play.

However Bexhill are well known for their never say die attitude and quickly added a second through Joe Summerbell. But the visitors held on to take all three points.

Bexhill boss Ryan Light said: “I think we got what we deserved - you can’t start a game of football like we did at any level and get away with it.

"They are a good side and will be right up there this season so it was disappointing not to give a better account of ourselves.

"I thought we looked a lot better in the second half and dominated for long periods, which was pleasing after the first half no show. We’ve only played four games so it’s still very early in the season but we’ll be looking to bounce back at Steyning tomorrow.”

Ashurst Wood 1 Westfield 2

MSFL premier

Westfield were on their travels again, visiting new promoted Ashurst Wood FC on Saturday. Manager Harry Stapley made two changes from the previous week with the returning Alfie Simmons replacing the unavailable Josh Pickering and new signing Jordan Ray replacing the injured Armandus Breitas.

On a very tight 3G pitch, Westfield started brightly and were playing some good football in patches on a tricky surface. Numerous chances were being created, Simmons had a good shot saved, after bursting past two players. Warren Pethig was denied by the crossbar after a skilful bit of play and the impressive George Landais was denied by an excellent save by the Ashurst Wood keeper.

The deadlock was broken when Ryan Moir burst down the left, beat the full-back and put in an excellent cross, which was finished tidily by Corey Wheeler. Westfield seemed to relax and the intensity in their play dropped.

This allowed Ashurst Wood into the game and Westfield were punished when the Ashurst Wood winger drilled a spectacular long range effort into the top corner from fully 25 yards.

The goal seemed to jolt Westfield back into action and just before half time the excellent Moir produced another burst down the left, squared to Landais who slotted calmly past the keeper. Half time: Ashurst Wood 1 Westfield 2.

The second half started much as the first with Westfield dominating possession. Chances came and went, Pethig, Landais and Wheeler all being denied by good saves. Ashurst Wood pressed in the final 15 mins, and were a test for Westfield’s new found maturity and defensively solidarity. However the defence, superbly marshalled by captain Joe Dicken stood firm and showed why they best defensive record in the division, by restricting the home side to very few chances. The game finished and Westfield had successfully negotiated another tricky away fixture. Final Score: Ashurst Wood 1 Westfield 2

Man of the match award, sponsored by The Painting Company, was captain Joe Dicken for an excellent defensive display.

Westfield: Marshall, Maclean (Allen), Moir (Davies), J Ray, Dicken, Ward, Ferrance (W Ray), Simmons (Whittaker), Pethig (Orchard), Wheeler, Landais.