Little Common FC hosted a successful tournament for more than 600 nine to 14-year-olds.

The hosts enjoyed success in the under-nine and under-10 age groups with the under-12s finishing runners-up.

The club thanked volunteers who made the event possible and Paul Crone from Priceless Tools, who sponsored it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The under-nines are pictured on the back page. See the two other Little Common teams pictured with this article at sussexworld.co.uk/sport

Little Common Football Club hosted another successful tournament - and their Under-10s won their age group contest | Contributed picture

HOLLINGTON UTD

Hollington United are leaving the Mid Sussex League after five successful seasons to return to the East Sussex League.

Director of football Scott Price said: “Our main aim at the moment is to get our identity back and start a rebuild.

“Winning the league has actually ended up being a disaster with pretty much every player leaving the club along with a poor disciplinary record, something we’ve prided ourselves over recent years.

Little Common Under-12s were runners up in their tournament | Contributed picture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club have focused heavily on youth these last six months and want to make a clear pathway for them into adult football.

"We’ve won pretty much every single intermediate trophy thrown at us over the years.

"And although I’m sure Glenn Hine (new manager) will want to win every trophy he enters, for the club the main aim is for us to get back to who we are, bring the crowds back and become the community club we are – with people talking about us for the right reasons.”

HASTINGS UTD

Little Common Football Club's Under9s were triumphant | Contributed picture

Hastings United Women’s squad is taking shape nicely for the new London & SE Regional League division one south season, with a number of players retained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Sharp, who is the team’s leading appearance maker, was the first player confirmed as staying with the Us for the 2023-24 season with new head coach Tom Young – as reported on the back page – in charge.