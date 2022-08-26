Little Common FC must turn draws into wins

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We should have come away with three points in the position we got ourselves into,” he said.

" The goals in the first half came at the right time and were well deserved from James Miriam-Batchelor and Freddie Warren, who both put in good performances.

"We were comfortable and could have put the game out of sight but unfortunately were unable to convert the chances we created and conceded from a set piece.

James Miriam-Batchelor was on the scoresheet for Common

"At the this stage we failed to control the game as we could and should have. The group feel frustrated and disappointed as we should be on six out of nine points but instead only have two.

"There a plenty of positives in our performances but need to get that first win of the season which will hopefully come this weekend.”

The Commoners made one change, with Adam Smith replacing unavailable Jamie Bunn.

In a fairly even half Common opened the scoring three minutes before the interval when Miriam-Batchelor pounced to slot home after a Lewis Hole effort had been saved.

The second came when Warren picked the ball up on the edge of the area before striking a volley over the home keeper. In the second half Sam Ellis saw two efforts saved – and hosts found a way back to claim a draw.