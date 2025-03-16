Little Common give Petersfield a scare

By Poppy Gargini
Published 16th Mar 2025, 07:06 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 12:37 BST
Petersfield Town beat Little Common 2-1 in the SCFL – but Common almost pulled off a shock.

Bottom of the league Little Common came close to one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Russell Eldridge took his injury ravaged squad on their longest journey of the season, drove the minibus, marshalled the back four, which included two 16-year-olds, and popped up with a goal.

Elbridge scored from the penalty spot on the 65th minute, with a left footed precision shot, all in a day's work for the evergreen player-manager.

Next up for Common is AFC Vardeaneans.

