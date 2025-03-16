Little Common give Petersfield a scare

Petersfield Town beat Little Common 2-1 in the SCFL – but Common almost pulled off a shock.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bottom of the league Little Common came close to one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Russell Eldridge took his injury ravaged squad on their longest journey of the season, drove the minibus, marshalled the back four, which included two 16-year-olds, and popped up with a goal.

Elbridge scored from the penalty spot on the 65th minute, with a left footed precision shot, all in a day's work for the evergreen player-manager.

Next up for Common is AFC Vardeaneans.