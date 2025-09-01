Little Common make it two wins in six days with impressive victory over Guernsey

Little Common made it two wins in six days with an impressive 4-2 victory over previously unbeaten Guernsey on Saturday.

Problems with the visitor's coach meant that kick off was delayed by forty-five minutes but this seemed to have little effect on the islanders who took the lead after just four minutes when Simon Arnold lashed the ball home inside the area. Common were level six minutes later when Eldridge converted a penalty for handball on the line and the visitors were reduced to ten men. Guernsey spurned a chance to retake the lead when Matt Cruttwell saved well from a one on one before Common took the lead in the 29th minute when Ward hit a sweetly struck volley into the top corner of the net – an early goal of the season contender. Common could have extended their lead but Sam Ellis saw an effort drift wide of the post before a dangerous ball across the box was unable to be converted. The visitor's saw an effort clear the cross bar before Common grabbed a crucial third goal though Martin just before the interval.