Little Common make it two wins in six days with impressive victory over Guernsey
Manager Russell Eldridge was forced into three changes to his starting line up with Liam Ward, Rueben Martin and Josh Elliott-Noye replacing the unavailable Sam Adams, Kieran Ludlow and Archie Warmington.
Problems with the visitor's coach meant that kick off was delayed by forty-five minutes but this seemed to have little effect on the islanders who took the lead after just four minutes when Simon Arnold lashed the ball home inside the area. Common were level six minutes later when Eldridge converted a penalty for handball on the line and the visitors were reduced to ten men. Guernsey spurned a chance to retake the lead when Matt Cruttwell saved well from a one on one before Common took the lead in the 29th minute when Ward hit a sweetly struck volley into the top corner of the net – an early goal of the season contender. Common could have extended their lead but Sam Ellis saw an effort drift wide of the post before a dangerous ball across the box was unable to be converted. The visitor's saw an effort clear the cross bar before Common grabbed a crucial third goal though Martin just before the interval.
Guernsey started the second half strongly, but the Common defence remained resolute, and Cruttwell was called upon to make two great saves to preserve Common's two goal lead. With seventeen minutes remaining, Guernsey was given hope when Niall Hainsworth fired home from outside the area.
Cruttwell was on hand to deny an equaliser before Common hit a killer blow when Ellis rifled home their fourth in the 86th minute and all but ended the contest. The visitors were reduced to nine men in the closing stages following a sin bin and Common could have added a fifth late on but Kenny Pogue saw his effort land the wrong side of the post.