Little Common progress in FA Vase after comprehensive win in Oxfordshire

The Little Common side line-up

The Commoners made the journey to Oxfordshire with a full squad and made the perfect start to the game with a goal after twenty-six seconds, Sam Cruttwell lashing the ball home from the edge of the area without the hosts even touching the ball.

Common's dream start got even better after seven minutes when a delivery into the box was headed beyond the home keeper by a Wallingford defender for an own goal. Lewis Hole almost made it three but his header crashed off the crossbar and was cleared to safety.

The third goal did arrive after 18 minutes when Jamie Bunn dispossessed a Wallingford defender as he tried to play out from the back and was bundled to the floor in the area, Sam Cruttwell dispatched the resultant penalty to put Common in dream land.

The hosts responded positively and soon reduced the deficit when a ball into the area was bundled into the net inside the six yard box. A good spell followed for the home side with a number of free kicks flashing across the Common goal and Lewis Parsons heading a corner off the line. It was Common who restored their three goal advantage in the 38th minute when a Cruttwell free kick was met by the head of Bunn from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad