Little Common record much-needed win over Horsham YMCA

Goalscorer Jamie Crone

Common welcomed back a host of players as manager Russell Eldridge was presented with the luxury of an almost full-strength squad. On a windy afternoon at the Rec, it was the visitors who enjoyed the better of the early exchanges with a number of dangerous corners curled in towards the Common keeper Matt Cruttwell.

It was Common who created the first clear cut opportunity of the match when a quick break saw Lewis Hole released in the area but YMCA keeper Aaron Jeal was equal to his effort. The visitors then missed a glorious chance of their own to open the scoring when Tom Tolfrey headed over the bar when well placed in the area.

Another Common counter attack led to the opening goal when Will Brown got beyond his marker before delivering a pinpoint cross into the area which was met by the head of Lewis Hole in the 25th minute. Common almost doubled their lead but Jack McLean’s effort was saved at the near post before the same player hooked the ball beyond the keeper but was unable to get to the ball before the covering defender.

Brown had a chance to make it 2-0 just before the interval but was unable to covert from close range. Common did add a second ten minutes into the second half when a driving run from full back Ollie Weeks saw him collect a neat pass from McLean before racing into the area and slotting the ball past the YMCA stopper.

The visitors were reliant on long range efforts although Tolfrey saw an effort clear the cross bar when placed. McLean saw an effort pushed to safety and beyond the incoming Jamie Crone as Common looked to put the game beyond doubt.