Little Common made it two wins from two league games with a 2-1 victory against Saltdean United – while Haywards Heath Town have their first win of the season, a 3-2 success at Crawley Down Gatwick.

But it’s Crowborough who lead the SCFL premier – despite dropping their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw at home to Loxwood. Hassocks and Steyning make up the top three

Little Common welcomed new signing Kian Moynes into the starting line-up on what was another windy afternoon at the Rec. The hosts defended the wind in the first half and made a positive start, enjoying the better of the opening exchanges.

Freddie Warren saw an effort flash wide of the post and both Lewis Hole and Ollie Black saw headers miss the target. At the other end, Matt Cruttwell was on hand to divert a far post header over the bar before making a comfortable low save when a Saltdean player broke through the Common defence.

Freddie Warren in action for Little Common v Saltdean | Picture: Jon Smalldon

As the half wore on, the visitors looked to take advantage of the strong wind and a series of corners bombarded the Common goal but both Cruttwell and the Common defence ensured that there was no way through.

As the half entered stoppage time, Common took the lead when some neat work on the right saw Moynes deliver a ball into the area which was met with a sweetly stuck first time effort from Hole to nestle in the bottom corner of the net. Common started the second period in the same fashion that Saltdean had ended the first with a succession of corners as they pinned their visitors back looking for a second goal.

Ollie Weeks saw his far post effort rebound off the post before Moynes rattled the crossbar from the edge of the area. The second goal did arrive in the 57th minute when a pinpoint kick from Cruttwell released Moynes who got the better of the visiting keeper before laying the ball into the path of Warren to stroke the ball home.

Despite Common’s dominance the visitors rallied and were given a lifeline with twenty minutes to go when Black was harshly penalised for handling the ball in the area and the resultant spot kick was rolled home. An equaliser never really looked on the cards although a good opportunity was wasted when the ball was blazed over the bar following a pull back in the area.

Haywards Heath on the ball at Crawley Down Gatwick | Picture: Ray Turner - see more in the slideshow in the video player above

There was still time for Common to hit the word work again when Sam Ellis’ fierce effort cannoned off the crossbar but Common were able to see out the remainder of the game to collect another three points.

Haywards Heath Town won their first game of the season, winning 3-2 at Crawley Down Gatwick. See a slideshow of pictures from that game in the video player above.