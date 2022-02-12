Little Common win at Alfold - Sidley hit six for Sussex Cup semi-final spot

Ollie Weeks returned to the starting line up in place of James Miriam-Batchelor whilst there was a welcome return to the bench for Jack McLean after a lengthy lay off. Commom started brightly and almost took the lead in the second minute when a Sam Ellis delivery into the box struck the crossbar. A neat move in the box saw Freddie Warren send a shot goalwards but his effort was cleared off the line.

Common did break the deadlock in the 13th minute when a lay off on the edge of the area by Lewis Hole found JJ Walker who rifled in an effort into the far corner of the net. Common continued to press and had a penalty claim turned down when Ellis was bundled over in the area by the home keeper. It was the hosts who struck next in the 20th minute, equalising with their first attack as the Commom defence claimed offside.

Walker saw another well struck effort drift wide before the home keeper made point blank saves to deny both Ellis and Hole. Common regained the lead in the 37th minute when the home defence failed to clear a Common free kick and the ball fell to the feet of Walker who drilled an effort in off the post. Commom started the second half as they finished the first and Hole saw a first time volley pushed over the bar before Ellis saw a low drive palmed to safety. The third goal did arrive in the 61st minute when a Walker corner was met by the head of Hole at the far post.

Little Common scorer Lewis Hole

The hosts rallied to try and get back into the game but failed to produce any noteworthy chances and the Commoners were able to see out the remainder of the game without too many scares. The hosts were reduced to ten men for the final few minutes and Ellis once again drew a good save from the home stopper.

Sidley United 6 - 0 Harting - Sussex FA Intermediate Cup Quarter Final

Sidley United put West Sussex Championship outfit Harting to the sword to book a place in the Semi Final of the Sussex FA Intermediate Cup.

The visitors were the lowest ranked side left in the last eight but their league form was impressive, meaning the Blues couldn't afford to take them lightly. However the pattern of the game indicated a measure of control for the home side and they took the lead on only 9 minutes when Louis Walker's attempted cross from the right dropped over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Harting defended doggedly as Sidley failed to convert more chances with Sam Crabb coming closest when he hit the crossbar on 20 minutes. However they grabbed an important second goal when Paul Rogers controlled a cross and fired into the roof of the net on 42 minutes.

The Blues continued their push forward in the second half. On 48 minutes they won the ball high up the pitch and Charlie Cornford fed Crabb who poked the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper to make it 3 - 0 before Cornford got on the scoresheet on 57 minutes with a low strike into the far corner of the net.

The Harting goalkeeper made a number of good stops but the fifth goal came through a lovely lob from Lee Carey from fully 35 yards on 61 minutes. The Blues made their substitutions with the game wrapped up and one of those who came from the bench, Nathan Crabb, completed the scoring in the final minute to make it 6 - 0.

The Blues will face SCFL side Rustington in the last four for a place in the final. That match is scheduled for March 12th. Next week the Blues turn their focus back to their title push with their final away game of the season at near neighbours Hollington United.