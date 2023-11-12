BREAKING

Littlehampton Town 1, East Grinstead Town 2: Picture gallery of Sussex derby

Two goals from Glenn Wilson gave East Grinstead Town a 2-1 win over Littlehampton Town on Saturday.
Published 12th Nov 2023, 13:51 GMT

Josh Short scored an equaliser for the Golds in the 79th minute before Wilson slotted home a winning penalty three minutes later. Photographer Stephen Goodger was on hand to capture the action.

1. Littlehampton Town 1, East Grinstead Town 2 - pictures by Stephen Goodger

2. Littlehampton Town 1, East Grinstead Town 2 - pictures by Stephen Goodger

3. Littlehampton Town 1, East Grinstead Town 2 - pictures by Stephen Goodger

4. Littlehampton Town 1, East Grinstead Town 2 - pictures by Stephen Goodger

