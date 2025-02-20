It’s advantage Littlehampton Town in the battle between three Herald and Gazette-area teams to scramble clear of the Isthmian South East division relegation zone.

The Marigolds and Steyning both won last weekend to boost their staying-up bids – but Lancing slipped further into trouble with a sixth straight defeat.

Littlehampton won a second straight game when a goal in each half – scored by Tijan Sparks and George Gaskin – earned a 2-0 win at Phoenix, one of the sides below them.

Joint boss Mitch Hand said: “It was another great performance, very similar to the Sheppey game. We’ve given ourselves a chance now, with a couple of good results to build on.

Tijan Sparks (right of photo) was one of the Littlehampton Town scorers at Phoenix - picture by Stephen Goodger

“We’ve 13 games to go, but every team in that bottom four or five has improved – they’re all signing players and picking up points now.

“There’s going to be many twist and turns from now to the end. We’ve been here before and we know how to get out of these situations and it all comes down to how hard we’re willing to work.

“We’re currently in the best shape we’ve been in all season – more together then we’ve ever been and, like always, we’re ready for the fight.”

The Golds are three points clear of Lancing with two games in hand, the Lancers having lost 2-0 at home to Three Bridges.

Steyning are a place below Lancing in the drop zone thanks to a late Ollie Rawlins goal that earned a 1-0 win at East Grinstead.

On Saturday Littlehampton host AFC Croydon, Lancing visit Beckenham and Steyning host Burgess Hill.