Littlehampton Town at Wembley: Biggest day in town's history brings excitement, not pressure

A 7,000-strong Golds Army head for Wembley to see if Hand and George Gaskin’s team can complete their football fairytale and bring home the gleaming FA Vase.

They’re the first Sussex side ever to reach one of the big non-league finals at Wembley but know winning on the day will be the perfect final chapter to a remarkable story.

After adding the Peter Bentley Cup to their SCFL title last Sunday, they’re having their final training sessions this week as the bosses plot tactics and work out their starting XI.

Mitch Hand has enjoyed every minute of Golds' run to Wembley / Picture: Martin Denyer

Excited Hand said: "I'd go as far as to say it's probably the biggest day in the town's history. To be able to take the whole town to the home of football is something I don't think we'll ever see again.

"To have guys on the committee who got to the semi-final in 1991 and now go one step further, for them to experience the things we're going to, is really special. We can't wait."

He said the players would not be fazed by their grand surroundings as they took on Newport Pagnell in the 12.15pm kick-off, which will be shown live on BT Sport.

"We've created the sort of environment where the boys are comfortable going into games,” said Hand. "The boys are so excited to go and play but we're going there to win the treble.

"The Vase is he pinnacle at our level and for them to have the opportunity to go and win that, I don't feel like there's any pressure, just excitement."

Fellow joint boss Gaskin said the players had shown in previous rounds that the bigger the occasion, the better they could play.

And he said they were coping well with all the public and media attention they were getting.

On a lighter note, Gaskin revealed how he knew he was now a household name. He said: "I was in the fish and chip shop the other day and these two women started singing my name – they were saying they were famous because they were getting the same fish and chips for me."