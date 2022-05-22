Littlehampton Town at Wembley: How the Golds rated in FA Vase defeat

Littlehampton Town fell to a 3-0 defeat against Newport Pagnell Town in the FA Vase final at Wembley.

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 6:37 pm
Updated Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 6:38 pm

Kieran Barnes opened the scoring with a spectacular strike before Ben Shepherd scored a second-half brace.

The Marigolds struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities and were deservedly beaten but the players will cherish an historic occasion at the Home of Football.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Here’s how they rated:

Littlehampton Town at Wembley. Photo: Martin Denyer

James Binfield – 6: Had no chance with the incredible opening goal but recovered well and made a superb save to keep the score at 1-0. Unfortunate bounce off the keeper led to the second goal and he was sent the wrong way with the penalty. Almost let in a fourth goal through his legs but was saved by Jordan Clarke on the goalline.

Lewis Jenkins – 6: Gave away a penalty to put the game beyond the West Sussex team. A few good pieces of defending and he nearly stopped Newport’s second goal with what would have been a heroic tackle if it didn't bounce back off Binfield.

Shay Wiggans – 6: Did his individual jobs well and not at fault for the goals.

Jordan Clark – 6: Kept his side in the contest with some great defending early in the second half. Was in the right place at the right time to stop Binfield’s error from resulting in a goal.

Littlehampton Town at Wembley. Photo: Martin Denyer

Jordan Layton – 6: Combative in the midfield but didn’t see much of the ball as Newport dominated and took control of the game. Replaced after the second goal by Zac Harris.

Tom Biggs – 7: Littlehampton’s most dangerous player. Nearly set up an equaliser in the first half and saw a deflected shot glimpse the crossbar as the Golds looked for a consolation goal.

Joe Benn – 7: He came closest for Littlehampton with a powerful strike off the post – it was so unlucky and would have put them back in the game at 2-1. Proved to be a turning point as Newport made it 3-0 moments later.

George Gaskin – N/A: Such an unfortunate way for Gaskin’s Wembley dream to end as he was stretchered off following a clash of heads. We hope he is okay.

Dion Jarvis – 6: Tested the Newport keeper early on. Looked to be a provider for this teammates and caused problems with his pace.

Liam Humphreys – 6: Struggled to make an impact. Booked in second half before he was replaced by Dave Herbert

Lucas Pattenden – 6: Worked hard in the forward areas but wasn’t able to properly test the opposition keeper.

Dave Herbert – 5: Unable to make a telling impact off the bench in the second half. Looked gutted after the final whistle as he fell to the turf.

Aaron Capon – 6: Came on earlier than he might have expected after Gaskin had to be substituted. Not too many chances of note but worked hard and came close to a consolation goal late on, firing a shot just wide.

Zac Harris- 5: Not much time to make an impact as he came on whilst Littlehampton were chasing the game. Whipped in a few dangerous crosses to no avail

Have you read?: Littlehampton Town at Wembley RECAP: FA Vase final heartbreak for Golds as they are beaten 3-0 by Newport Pagnell Town

GOLDS' WEMBLEY AGONY: Littlehampton Town 0 Newport Pagnell 3 (FT) - FA Vase final

'It was a shame we couldn't get a goal for them' - Littlehampton Town star praises 'fantastic' fans for support at FA Vase final at Wembley

WembleyFA Vase