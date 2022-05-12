Littlehampton Town at Wembley: Last few tickets on sale tonight

Littlehampton on their way to winning the semi-final against Loughborough / Picture: Chris Hatton

The Golds have shifted 7,000 tickets for the FA Vase final against Newport Pagnell Town on Sunday, May 22. But they have around 150 left and they will be on sale at The Sportsfield from 6pm to 8pm tonight (Thurs).

They are £25 for adults, £10 concessions.

It comes as Mitch Hand and George Gaskin prepare their players for the first in a run of three cup finals in 11 days in which they’ll be looking to add more silverware to the Southern Combination premier division title they secured last month.

The first leg of the cup-final treble comes on Sunday at Horsham FC when they play Newhaven in the final of the Peter Bentley Cup (11am).

Joint boss Hand said the team felt ready for their final three challenges of the season – although it’s now been confirmed all three will go ahead without Scott Kirkwood, who has been unable to overturn the three-match ban given for his red card at Hassocks in the RUR Cup semi-final.

Hand said: “The priority for the season was always to win the league title and we’ve done that.

“But that’s not to say we can relax and the pressure is off. We’ve always taken the view of ‘why shouldn’t we win every competition we are in?’

“Sunday is the first final we know it will be a hard game against Newhaven who have also had a great season.”