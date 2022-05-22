Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s side take on Newport Pagnell Town on Sunday (May 22) at Wembley on what will be the biggest day in the club’s history.
You can follow our live blog here – the page will show when there are updates.
FA Vase final LIVE: Littlehampton Town v Newport Pagnell Town
Last updated: Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:49
- Kick off is 12.15, Sunday May 22 at Wembley
- Littlehampton Town have already won the SCFL title and the Peter Bentley Cup.
- Newport Pagnell Town are in the Uhlsport United Counties League
- Golds’ strikers Joseph Benn and George Gaskin have scored 106 goals between this season
- More than 7,000 fans have tickets to support Littlehampton Town on the day
It’s 3-0
Benn hits the post for Littlehampton Town
A long way back now
It’s 2-0 Newport Pagnell Town
Some great pictures of fans arriving at Wembley
WATCH: Littlehampton Town fans arrive at Wembley Stadium ahead of historic FA Vase final clash
Thousands of excited fans have been pouring into Wembley Stadium this morning ahead of Littlehampton Town’s FA Vase final.
Second half about to kick off
Watching in Turkey
Page 1 of 6