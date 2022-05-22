LiveLittlehampton Town at Wembley LIVE: Golds are 3-0 down in FA Vase final

Littlehampton Town are looking to become the first Sussex side to win the FA Vase this weekend.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 1:47 pm

Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s side take on Newport Pagnell Town on Sunday (May 22) at Wembley on what will be the biggest day in the club’s history.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

You can follow our live blog here – the page will show when there are updates.

Read More

Read More
FA Vase updates here
Littlehampton Town players huddle in front of the fans before kick off

FA Vase final LIVE: Littlehampton Town v Newport Pagnell Town

Last updated: Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:49

  • Kick off is 12.15, Sunday May 22 at Wembley
  • Littlehampton Town have already won the SCFL title and the Peter Bentley Cup.
  • Newport Pagnell Town are in the Uhlsport United Counties League
  • Golds’ strikers Joseph Benn and George Gaskin have scored 106 goals between this season
  • More than 7,000 fans have tickets to support Littlehampton Town on the day
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:49

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:45

It’s 3-0

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:42

Benn hits the post for Littlehampton Town

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:39

A long way back now

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:35

It’s 2-0 Newport Pagnell Town

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:31

Some great pictures of fans arriving at Wembley

WATCH: Littlehampton Town fans arrive at Wembley Stadium ahead of historic FA Vase final clash

Thousands of excited fans have been pouring into Wembley Stadium this morning ahead of Littlehampton Town’s FA Vase final.

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:30

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:26

Second half about to kick off

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:25

Watching in Turkey

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 13:20

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
FA VaseSussexWembley