Littlehampton Town at Wembley: Two changes as Golds look for FA Vase glory

Littlehampton Town’s FA Vase final starting Xl has been revealed.

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 11:50 am
Updated Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 12:08 pm

The day the Golds have been dreaming of has finally arrived and here’s who will playing at Wembley:

Two changes have been made to the side which saw off Loughborough Students 4-0 in the semi-final.

Chris Kirkwood misses out through suspension whilst Aaron Capon drops the bench. Jordan Layton and Joe Benn start in their place.

The Littlehampton Town FA Vase final squad / Picture: LTFC

Littlehampton Town FC: James Binfield, Shay Wiggans, Jordan Clark, Jordan Layton, Lucas Pattenden, Tom Biggs, Joe Benn, George Gaskin, Dion Jarvis, Liam Humphreys, Lewis Jenkins

Subs: Alex Duncan, Aaron Capon, Zac Harris, Lee Garnham, Dave Herbert, Ryan Peake, Scott Packer

Follow our live blog here: Littlehampton Town at Wembley LIVE: Follow the FA Vase final live as the Golds look for glory

