The day the Golds have been dreaming of has finally arrived and here’s who will playing at Wembley:
Two changes have been made to the side which saw off Loughborough Students 4-0 in the semi-final.
Chris Kirkwood misses out through suspension whilst Aaron Capon drops the bench. Jordan Layton and Joe Benn start in their place.
Littlehampton Town FC: James Binfield, Shay Wiggans, Jordan Clark, Jordan Layton, Lucas Pattenden, Tom Biggs, Joe Benn, George Gaskin, Dion Jarvis, Liam Humphreys, Lewis Jenkins
Subs: Alex Duncan, Aaron Capon, Zac Harris, Lee Garnham, Dave Herbert, Ryan Peake, Scott Packer