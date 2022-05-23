Littlehampton Town at Wembley: Watch how the day unfolded from fans travelling to the FA Vase final, Golds players singing the national anthem and that agonising final whistle

Littlehampton Town's day at Wembley didn’t go as planned on the pitch – but it was a day the club and it’s fans will remember for a very long time.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 7:41 am

From the moment the fans started travelling in the early hours of Sunday morning to the agonising final whistle, it was a day of excitement, emotion, heartbreak and ultimately celebration of a wonderful occasion and season for the Golds.

This video – with contributions from our reporters, Piers Carter and other fans – shows how the day went.

