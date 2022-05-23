From the moment the fans started travelling in the early hours of Sunday morning to the agonising final whistle, it was a day of excitement, emotion, heartbreak and ultimately celebration of a wonderful occasion and season for the Golds.
This video – with contributions from our reporters, Piers Carter and other fans – shows how the day went.
If you were at Wembley, send your photos and videos to [email protected]
Read more..
'It was a shame we couldn't get a goal for them' - Littlehampton Town star praises 'fantastic' fans for support at FA Vase final at Wembley
Littlehampton Town fans at Wembley – pictures