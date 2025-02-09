Littlehampton Town v Sheppey United, Isthmian south east divisionplaceholder image
Littlehampton Town beat Sheppey United - the match in 25 pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 9th Feb 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 9th Feb 2025, 12:46 BST
Littlehampton Town lifted themselves out of the Isthmian south east division relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Sheppey United at The Sportsfield.

Marshall Ball gave the Marigolds a first-half lead and player-joint-boss George Gaskin doubled i ten minutes from time. Sheppey pulled one back but Matt Storm made the result safe with a late third.

It lifts them above Lancing and up to 18th ahead of a visit to Phoenix, who are just below them, next Saturday.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the victory on this page and those linked. Get all the local football in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.

