Littlehampton Town joint boss admitted he should take the blame for the Golds letting in seven at Sheppey.

The Golds fell to their worst defeat of the season last Saturday in Kent, losing 7-3 against one of their rivals for a play-off place.

George Gaskin, Devon Fender and Lucas Pattenden were on target but it was an unusually poor display at the other end of the field that cost them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hand said: “They (Sheppey) were brilliant, to be fair.

Player/joint boss George Gaskin scored in the Golds' 7-3 defeat at Sheppey - and again in the SSC win over Billingshurst | Picture: Martin Denyer

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In this division if you have an off-day this type of result can happen as the quality of the sides you play week in week out is really high.

"We were poor and it was a sobering day but sometimes as a manager you’ve got to take accountability and there were plenty of things I could have done better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We should have been more compact and organised and that comes from the information of the management – so we will take this one on the chin and move on.”

Littlehampton look to get their league campaign back on track with two home matches in the coming week – weather permitting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They host fourth-placed Cray Valley PM on Saturday and bottom side Faversham on Tuesday.

There was cup cheer for Golds on Tuesday night as they overcame SCFL side Billingshurst 4-2 in a Sussex Senior Cup third round tie at The Sportsfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fender, Tarun Rohilla, Josh Short and Gaskin scored the goals but they had Liam Hendy sent off late on after he picked up two bookings in quick succession.