Littlehampton Town striker Josh Short has been praised by joint boss Mitch Hand for the goals that have helped turn the Marigolds’ form around.

Short scored for the second game in a row on Saturday, his strike enough to earn a 1-0 home win over VCD that leaves Town only three points off breaking into the top half of the Isthmian south east division.

A week earlier Short had scored in the 1-1 draw at home to Sittingbourne – and Hand and George Gaskin’s side have now taken seven points from their past four league matches, having lost the previous four.

Hand said: “We’ve really turned things around in the past three or four games. Five or six weeks ago I didn’t recognise us a team and things needed to change.

Josh Short pounces to put Littlehampton Town ahead against VCD | Picture: Martin Denyer

"We’re ourselves again and all credit goes to the boys because you have to fight for every point in this league.

"Each win is so rewarding and I’m glad we’ve pulled ourselves a bit closer to that top half.

"Shorty has been superb – he’s consistently been one of our best performers and he’s getting better and better.

"He’s got the ability to pop up in big moments and he’s been our diamond in the rough this season.”

Littlehampton have a third straight Saturday at home this week, when ninth-placed Sittingbourne visit The Sportsfield.