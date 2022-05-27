Littlehampton Town boss: I want us to get to Wembley AGAIN!

The joint manager has had time to reflect on Sunday’s 3-0 FA Vase final defeat to Newport Pagnell. He now wants to try to get the Golds back to Wembley – perhaps in the FA Trophy – and has revealed that the vast majority of this season’s league-winning squad were staying at The Sportsfield ahead of next season’s venture into the Isthmian League.

Hand told us: “Having had a couple of days to reflect on Sunday my overriding feeling is pride - pride in the team and in the town in general.

Dream come true: Mitch Hand leads Littlehampton Town out at Wembley last Sunday. Now he'd like to do it again... Picture: Martin Denyer

"Of course there’s disappointment because we couldn’t get over the line, particularly for the players who have been so good all season, but it just didn’t quite happen on the day.”

Asked which one moment on the day made him realise the enormity of their achievement, Hand said: “The national anthem was that moment for me, that feeling was incredible, singing the national anthem at Wembley was a dream come true.”

There was no criticism of the players from the boss for the defeat afterwards.

Hand said: “I can’t be hard on the players at all, I could see the pain in their faces after the game and I instantly wanted to pick them up.

"It was a case of accepting the fact that we lost to the better side on the day but using that evening to celebrate our achievements and our unique season.

"It’s made me so hungry for success – and we won’t stop until we put that day right.

"It was a snippet of what football’s like at the top level and it’s made me so determined to hopefully get back there one day.

"We’ve got to use this platform to build and take the club to the next level.

"In football if you stand still you’re moving backwards and we are going to do everything we can to capitalise on this year’s success.