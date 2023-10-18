Littlehampton Town joint boss Mitch Hand says he’s enjoying watching his team again as they find their feet following slow start to the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Marigolds had a sluggish start to their second season in the Isthmian south east division – not helped by having more weekends off than on the pitch in the first two months.

They’ve had quite a turnover of players, too, but Hand – speaking after a 2-1 home win over Phoenix Sports on Saturday courtesy of second half goals by George Gaskin and Scott Packer– can see things coming together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told us: “I was really happy with Saturday’s performance. The boys were brilliant and things are starting to take shape.

Littlehampton Town in action earlier in the season against Horndean | Picture: Martin Denyer

"Rebuilding this side hasn’t been easy. We’ve lost a lot of top players, the likes of Jordan Clark, Lewis Jenkins, Scott Faber and Lucas Pattenden – players I didn’t want to lose.

"But the boys that have come in have been brilliant and I feel like we’re starting to get a bit of consistency, I’m starting to enjoy watching us play again now.

"We’ve almost had to build a completely new side but these young lads are a joy to watch, complimented by our core, so it’s starting to look exciting again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve lost Liam Hendy this week – he’s decided to drop down a league. We’ve had so much change, we don’t want to put any targets out there, the aim is to keep playing attacking football and see where we end up.”

George Taggart scored for Lancing in their Sussex Cup tie with Eastbourne United - but the Lancers lost 2-1 | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Saturday brings a stiff test for the Golds – they visit runaway leaders Three Bridges.

Wick 2 Bexhill 1

Sussex Senior Cup

Dragons boss Lee Baldwin is hoping for a plum home tie in the next round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Goals from Sam Hack and George Bingham either side of an equaliser from Aaron Cook just before half-time gave the Southern Combination Division One Dragons a third cup success over Premier Division opposition this season following victories against Saltdean and Loxwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re the lowest ranked club left in the Senior Cup and I would love to get Bognor at home in the next round as I played for them at every level except the first-team,” Baldwin said – ahead of Bognor’s own tie on Wednesday night against Horsham YMCA.

Victory against Bexhill was marred when substitute Liam Connolly was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg following a challenge from Ollie Hull which earned him a red card.

Wick’s next home game is against Oakwood on Sunday, October 29 (11am) when a crowd of more than 200 ground hoppers are expected to converge on Crabtree Park.

Lancing are out of the Sussex Senior Cup.

The Lancers were disappointed to lose 2-1 at home to lower-division Eastbourne United, stunned by Callum Barlow’s second-half double that earned the visitors a 2-1 win after George Taggart put Dave Altendorff’s side ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another local side through to the third round of the Sussex Senior are Steyning, who brushed aside Selsey 6-2 at the Shooting Field.

At the weekend, Shoreham’s SCFL clash with Crawley Down Gatwick was abandoned after their goalkeeper was taken ill.

After a lengthy delay the game was called off. Shoreham said the keeper recovered.