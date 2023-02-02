Josh Short’s 89th minute winner secured a big three points in Littlehampton Town’s season as the Golds beat Cray Valley PM 1-0 to bounce back from the previous weekend’s 7-3 loss at Sheppey.

The significance of the victory and calibre of opponent was put into perspective by Golds’ joint manager Mitch Hand, who paid tribute to his side’s tactical nous.

They couldn’t follow it up in midweek – losing 2-0 at home to Faversham – but Saturday’s win delighted Hand.

18 pictures from Littlehampton’s dramatic win over Cray Valley PM.He said: “That was our result of the season by far. Cray, for me, are the best side in the league, they were unbeaten for four months and have been wiping the floor with sides recently.“They’ve so much ability, we knew we had to set ourselves up right, we had to sacrifice a lot of possession and play on the counter. Tactically, the boys played it to perfection.”

Josh Short squeezes home Littlehampton's late winner | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The win saw Golds leapfrog move eighth and they sit just two points outside of the Isthmian south east play-off places.

The result went some way to consolidating Golds’ league status in the eyes of Hand, who has laid down a minimum points target before his team can begin to look up the league.

He added: “To stop them scoring was some effort and I’m over the moon with the result. I’d say we’re about five points off safety now and that was the primary target, so the quicker we hit 40 points the better.

“After that we will keep working hard and fighting for every point, who knows where we will end up? As always with Littlehampton – anything can happen!"

Town celebrate the late winner | Picture: Stephen Goodger