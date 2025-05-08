Littlehampton Town boss: We must focus on the game, not the Amex Stadium occasion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Marigolds joint boss says three years ago, there was too much focus on the day out rather than the match itself – which they lost 3-0 after producing a below-par performance well short of the levels that had got them to HQ.
This time, ahead of this evening’s Amex showdown with the new Isthmian League champions, Hand and fellow manager George Gaskin have been trying to keep the players’ focus on the task on the pitch.
Hand said: “We had a last training session at Woodside Road on Tuesday night which was just a light session and we’re meeting up early on the day to have a pre-match meal together and head to the Amex.
"I feel like we’re ready for the challenge, as ready as we can be. We know it’s going to be a really difficult game. Horsham are what they are – they’re champions. They’re now not just one league better than us, they’re two, which shows it’s a similar task as Eastbourne Borough in the semi-final.
"But it’s one we can’t wait for. I’d like to think it won’t faze us. We’ve learned a lot – the boys that went to Wembley know how to approach these games. And our experience comes from our failure – we know how not to approach these games.
"When I look back to Wembley there was too much concentration on the day – the day out – and not the game, so we know that now. So now everything’s been focused on the game itself, so we’re better equipped, but this time we’re playing a team from a much higher level so it’s a more difficult task.
"We have a couple of players who are touch and go but we will have the same quota as normal.”
As reported last week, for Hand the final will be a reunion with Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola – who was once his manager in his playing days.
"Dom Di Paola was one of my first managers in senior football. I played my first full season in 2010 under him at Worthing United and we’re really good friends off the pitch,” Hand said.
"The job he’s done at Horsham rivals any job that any Sussex-based manager has ever done. He took them over in the County League when they didn’t have a grouns and now they’re going into National South and they’re an unbelievable footballing side. So to play against them and against Dom’s team makes it even more special.
"Have we got a chance of winning? We didn’t have a chance in the semi-final and look where we are. You never know with Littlehampton – but the thing that might trip us up is that Dom knows that as well. He’s going to know what to expect, where as in the past we’ve had big results against sides that haven’t quite known what to expect. Either way, we just can’t wait.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.