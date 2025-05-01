Littlehampton Town celebrate Isthmian safety as build up to Amex Stadium cup final begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Littlehampton Town are celebrating survival in the Isthmian League – with joint boss Mitch Hand admitting there were times in their third season at step four when they feared relegation.

And the positive outcome to their Isthmian south east campaign puts them in good heart for their remaining engagement this season – the small matter of next Thursday’s trip to the Amex Stadum for the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final against new Isthmian premier champions Horsham.

The Marigolds’ safety was assured over Easter and Hand said: “It was a massive relief. The last thing we wanted was it going to the final day. I did think it would go that far but it was the run of four wins and a draw which got us over the line quite comfortably in the end.

"My big worry was having two or three games to nothing to play for and we fell into that trap against Broadbridge Heath when we were really poor and lost 4-0 – but we said in the next game, against Burgess Hill, the fans who come to watch us deserve to see us at our absolute best, which is when we are intense and when it looks like we’ve got everything to play for.

Littlehampton on their way to a win over Eastbourne Town which helped them secure their Isthmian League safety - picture by Stephen Goodger

"So we manufactured a bit of intensity ourselves, which is sometimes hard to do, and it showed in the result because we were really, really good, especially in the second half and won 3-1.

"There were a few points in the season when me and George had had difficult conversations on the way back from games. I remember Erith away around Christmas when we’d lost Rob O’Toole and Joe Benn and we were really struggling and it looked bleak. We couldn’t score goals and couldn’t stop conceding.

"We lost 5-1 on the day and that was a day when we thought ‘this could be the year’ especially when it was four teams going down instead of two.

"So we had some really difficult moments but some really good moments as well.

"I’m really, really proud. It was definitely our hardest season at step four. I think the quality has shot up in the past couple of years and making it four teams being relegated instead of two, there’s that jeopardy of going down for a lot of teams.

"When you look at Lancing and Steyning, both fairly big clubs, they haven’t managed to stay up and we have so it goes to show it is really difficult.”

The Amex now beckons on May 8, and it’s a chance for Hand and fellow boss George Gaskin to have a reunion for Hornet boss Dom Di Paola, who has managed both as players. The Sussex showpiece comes three years after the Golds went to Wembley for the FA Vase final.

"Now we’re really looking forward to the final,” Hand said. Nothing’s going to replicate Wembley but this is probably as close as it gets for us.

"We’re having a clear week this week and let everyone rest and recover, a little training session before and we can’t wait for the final. It’s such a nice way to cap off another progressive season for the club, so it’s all eyes on the final.

"Dom Di Paola was one of my first managers in senior football. I played my first full season in 2010 under him at Worthing United and we’re really good friends off the pitch.

"The job he’s done at Horsham rivals any job that any Sussex-based manager has ever done. He took them over in the County League when they didn’t have a grouns and now they’re going into National South and they’re an unbelievable footballing side. So to play against them and against Dom’s team makes it even more special.

"Have we got a chance of winning? We didn’t have a chance in the semi-final and look where we are. You never know with Littlehampton – but the thing that might trip us up is that Dom knows that as well. He’s going to know what to expect, where as in the past we’ve had big results against sides that haven’t quite known what to expect.

"Either way, we just can’t wait.”