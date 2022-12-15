Despite the continued cold snap, Golds fans can begin plotting their journey for the Kent clash as the hosts’ artificial playing surface has given joint LTFC boss Mitch Hand confidence the fixture will go ahead.Hand said: “Artificial pitches are so common in our division that you can’t change your approach too drastically. Having watched most sides in the league now, they are one of the best sides I’ve seen, so we’re expecting a difficult afternoon.”Golds held their Christmas party on Saturday but now it’s back to business as they enter the festive period aiming to springboard into the Isthmian South East division play-off mix. A win for the eighth-placed visitors would create a welcome four-point gap between themselves and Sevenoaks in ninth.Hand added: “There’s no easy games in this division but this will be a particularly difficult one. That being said, on our day we can beat anyone so its another good test for us.”Both teams go into this match in steady form with Sevenoaks having scored five goals in back-to-back home victories, including against high-flying Whitehawk. Meanwhile, Golds will be looking to build on their recent triumph over Three Bridges and must fancy their chances to breach a Sevenoaks defence without a clean sheet in three games.Supporters should allow extra time to plan their travel arrangements with the prospect of adverse driving conditions, as well as a reduced rail service to navigate.Littlehampton are next in league action on Boxing Day when they entertain Burgess Hill Town (12.30pm ko) and begin 2023 at Lancing on Monday 2 January (1pm).