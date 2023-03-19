Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago ‘Armageddon alert’: UK primed for mobile phone public warning siren
13 minutes ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
1 hour ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
1 hour ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
2 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
2 hours ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-1 draw with Sittingbourne at The Sportsfield in the Isthmian south east division
Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-1 draw with Sittingbourne at The Sportsfield in the Isthmian south east division
Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-1 draw with Sittingbourne at The Sportsfield in the Isthmian south east division

Littlehampton Town fight back for draw v Sittingbourne - the match in 33 photos

A Josh Short goal earned Littlehampton Town a point against Sittingbourne in an Isthmian south east division match at The Sportsfield.

By Steve Bone
Published 19th Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT

Short struck seven minutes after Chaynie Burgin had given the Kent visitors the lead.

The point keeps Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s side 11th in the table with home games to come on the next two Saturdays – v VCD on March 25 and Sevenoaks on April 1.

See pictures from the Golds-Sittingbourne game by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked. Get the latest from the Golds camp in the Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.

Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-1 draw with Sittingbourne at The Sportsfield in the Isthmian south east division

1. Littlehampton Town v Sittingbourne pictures by Stephen Goodger (13).jpeg

Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-1 draw with Sittingbourne at The Sportsfield in the Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-1 draw with Sittingbourne at The Sportsfield in the Isthmian south east division

2. Littlehampton Town v Sittingbourne pictures by Stephen Goodger (22).jpeg

Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-1 draw with Sittingbourne at The Sportsfield in the Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-1 draw with Sittingbourne at The Sportsfield in the Isthmian south east division

3. Littlehampton Town v Sittingbourne pictures by Stephen Goodger (29).jpeg

Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-1 draw with Sittingbourne at The Sportsfield in the Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-1 draw with Sittingbourne at The Sportsfield in the Isthmian south east division

4. Littlehampton Town v Sittingbourne pictures by Stephen Goodger (36).jpeg

Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-1 draw with Sittingbourne at The Sportsfield in the Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Kent