Littlehampton Town fight back for draw v Sittingbourne - the match in 33 photos

A Josh Short goal earned Littlehampton Town a point against Sittingbourne in an Isthmian south east division match at The Sportsfield.

Short struck seven minutes after Chaynie Burgin had given the Kent visitors the lead.

The point keeps Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s side 11th in the table with home games to come on the next two Saturdays – v VCD on March 25 and Sevenoaks on April 1.

See pictures from the Golds-Sittingbourne game by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked. Get the latest from the Golds camp in the Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.

