Littlehampton Town joint boss delighted over four new recruits

The Sportsfield treble winners are gearing up to tackle the Isthmian south east division after winning the SCFL premier last term – along with lifting the Peter Bentley Cup and the RUR Cup and reaching the FA Vase final at Wembley.

They have retained almost all of last season’s squad and added to it with acquistions from near beighbours Lancing and from Hassocks.

Liam Hendy is one of Golds' new recruits / Picture: LTFC

Liam Hendy joins from Lancing after 10 years at the club, where he was also captain. Wil Berry also makes the move from Lancing, and Golds have also snapped up Josh Short from Hassocks.

Hand said: “We’re delighted with the signings. If you look at them, we’ve managed to prise them away from clubs where they’re part of the furniture and that’s always something we look at.

"As well as being top quality players Hendy, Will and Shorty and all good people who fit right in with the group and that’s what really matters to us.

"They’re all good honest lads that are determined to be successful and they believe that being with us gives them the best chance of that.

"Another player added is Marshall Ball who came through the youth side with us before going to play in America – so having Marsh back is another big signing for us.